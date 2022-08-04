Investigators on Thursday changed their account of the car crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and three others a day earlier, The South Bend Tribune reports. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department said new information indicates it was the Toyota Rav-4 carrying Walorski and two aides — 27-year-old Zach Potts and 28-year-old Emma Thomson — that crossed the center line, leading to the collision. The initial report incorrectly said it was the oncoming Buick LeSabre driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, that had veered out of its lane.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO