Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police troopers will be participating in a statewide initiative to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial vehicles along I-75. State police say the traffic enforcement operation, “Stay Alive on I-75,” will span from the Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie. The statewide operation will begin on Aug. 7 through Aug. 13. “This enforcement effort is part of our commitment to increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation seeks to increase awareness of dangerous driving behaviors through high visibility enforcement on...

