Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months

Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Michigan woman stole dead mom's ID, spent $12,000 with credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is facing identity theft charges after her brother turned over evidence showing she made illegal use of a credit card when she ran one under her deceased mom's name. The 34-year-old woman from South Boardman, south of Kalkaska, also used her dead...
State police crackdown along entire length of I-75 in Michigan starts Sunday
Michigan State Police is launching a week-long traffic enforcement initiative this Sunday on I-75 from the state’s Ohio border to Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. With the goal of reducing traffic crashes on the I-75 corridor, “Stay Alive on I-75″ will have motor carriers focusing on commercial vehicles and troopers focusing on all vehicles as they crackdown on:
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Two Michigan Men arrested on Interstate 75 in Southeastern Kentucky during Traffic Stop / Drug Seizure after K-9 alerts on Narcotics in Vehicle
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with K-9 “Maverick” arrested two individuals on I–75 approximately 6 miles South of London in the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning August 3, 2022 at approximately 4:30 A.M.. The...
Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan to focus on drivers committing common violations that are “most likely to contribute to a crash,” they said. State police plan to focus more heavily on enforcement along I-75 from the Michigan-Ohio border...
Northern Michigan woman accused of spending $12K+ with dead mother's credit card
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of using her dead mother's credit card and trying to open more accounts in the mother's name. In April, a man reported that his mother had recently died, and his sister, Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, of South Boardman, was using her credit card.
MSP To Crack Down On I-75 Drivers In Statewide Traffic Enforcement Operation
(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police troopers will be participating in a statewide initiative to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial vehicles along I-75. State police say the traffic enforcement operation, “Stay Alive on I-75,” will span from the Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie. The statewide operation will begin on Aug. 7 through Aug. 13. “This enforcement effort is part of our commitment to increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation seeks to increase awareness of dangerous driving behaviors through high visibility enforcement on...
Lower Michigan woman charged with delivery of meth and Adderall in the Copper Country
MOHAWK, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, August 3, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old Dodgeville, Michigan woman on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony, and one count of Delivery of Adderall, a 7 year felony. This arrest is in...
Michigan State Police to begin statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend
Michigan State Police will begin a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles on Interstate 75 this Sunday. The operation, called "Stay Alive on I-75," will be enforced on the highway from Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. ...
Michigan man sentenced for 1975 Door County murder
A cold case from four decades ago finally reached a conclusion with a Michigan man, 86-year-old Richard Pierce, sentenced to life in prison on a count of first-degree murder Friday.
Woman, girl found dead inside home during welfare check
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman and child were found dead when deputies conducted a welfare check at a Macomb Township home Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, police said. Foul play is not suspected in the deaths, WDIV Local 4 reports. However, the causes of the deaths are unknown; reports from the medical examiner are pending.
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Mysterious deaths in Macomb Township may not be a murder
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, mom in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
MDOC: Operation in Mt. Pleasant to apprehend parole absconder
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Corrections worked with the Michigan State Police and United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the MDOC said when they arrived at the Mt. Pleasant home, multiple people were trying to...
