Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says

For the 142nd year in a row, politicians will make their pitches to a crowd gathered in the rural western Kentucky town of Fancy Farm. The annual picnic fundraiser hosted by St. Jerome’s Catholic Church has gotten a lot bigger than its humble origins in 1880. And it’s become a one-of-a-kind event in American politics. What was originally an opportunity for politicians to deliver stump speeches has evolved into a spectacle where candidates and officials deliver zingers and put-downs only to be booed and heckled in the scorching heat of August.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO