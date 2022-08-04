Read on comicbook.com
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
It's finally the weekend, and that means we have a whole host of new streaming recommendations for you on all your favorite platforms. If you're looking for your next binge-watch, there are plenty of options – you can get stuck into Resident Evil on Netflix, based on the video game series of the same name.
Why HBO Max May Already Have Lost the International Streaming Race — Analysis
Why HBO Max May Already Have Lost the International Streaming Race — Analysis

Warner Bros. Discovery says it will merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single platform that is commercially and technologically viable. But the conglomerate looks like it will be playing catch-up in streaming markets outside the U.S. for many years to come. That's a dreadful blunder for a group that contains the iconic pay-TV brand HBO, and had already started to roll out its own direct-to-consumer service HBO Max. The situation is particularly egregious in the wider Asia region, which is currently the world's fastest-growing streaming market, but where the new improved WBD-iteration of HBO...
BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
Lionsgate Chief Says Company Boasts Better Library Than MGM While Talking Up Acquisition Potential
Lionsgate Chief Says Company Boasts Better Library Than MGM While Talking Up Acquisition Potential

Subscriber growth at Starz lifted shares of Lionsgate in after-hours trading, giving investors optimism that the media company will be able to demand top dollar when it finalizes plans to sell off its cable and streaming arm. Streaming subscribers jumped to 26.3 million worldwide, a 57% year-over-year increase. On an earnings call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that potential buyers are also interested in the company's film studio, suggesting that Amazon's $8.5 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had made Lionsgate a more attractive target. "Our library is newer, fresher than the MGM library," Feltheimer said. His remarks...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Netflix Star Millie Bobby Brown Crushes Streaming Service Salary Record
British actress Millie Bobby Brown rapidly rose to fame in Netflix‘s massively successful thriller series Stranger Things. The actress will conclude her role as Eleven following season five. Now though, the 18-year-old actress is making headlines for another of her Netflix projects, Enola Holmes 2. Reportedly, Millie Bobby Brown is receiving the “largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20” for the Netflix-produced sequel.
‘Elvis’ Passes $100 Million Mark at the Domestic Box Office
While it has been 45 years since the “King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley, graced the stage, his story continues to captivate fans and dominate the box office. Released on June 24th, the Warner Bros.’ film, Elvis, crossed the $100 million milestone, giving the production company its second film to do so this year, the first being The Batman. And that is only domestically. Although the film revolves around the legendary singer, some worried about its 2 hours and 39-minute run time. But that worry soon vanished as the movie continued to climb.
Warners Says It Has a 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled the 10-year plan for DC. It's no secret that a lot of DC Comics properties have been underutilized, and even the films that have been released are notoriously hit-or-miss. The DCEU hasn't really known what to do ever since Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy finished up. As a result, they're taking things in a new direction.
biztoc.com
On its Q2 2022 earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to launch a combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service in the US in summer 2023
Is the whole of a combined HBO Max-Discovery+ greater than its streaming parts? Warner Bros. Discovery is going to find out next year. The media company announced a timeline for the two services to be fused together: HBO Max and Discovery+ will launch in the U.S. as a single service in the summer of 2023, according to JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, speaking on the company’s Q2 earnings call.
ComicBook
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
AdWeek
HBO Max and Discovery+ to Merge Into Single Streaming Service by Summer 2023
After a wild 24 hours of (Twitter) speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery has shed more light on the fate of HBO Max. The company detailed a timeline for its plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+—the marquee streaming services that existed prior to WarnerMedia and Discovery’s merger last April—with the blended offering coming to the U.S. in summer 2023, it announced Thursday evening during its second quarter earnings report.
Lionsgate Says Scope Of Starz Deal Could Grow As Partners Eye Studio Too; September Announcement On Track
Lionsgate Says Scope Of Starz Deal Could Grow As Partners Eye Studio Too; September Announcement On Track

Lionsgate execs said the company is still on track to announce a deal for Starz next month and close as early as next spring, but talks have expanded to possibly include the studio as well. CEO Jon Feltheimer said Thursday that different types of bidders have emerged — a group of investors focused on the streaming platform, and others that understand the "immense value" of the studio and are eyeing that. He urged Wall Street to look at Amazon's $8.5 billion purchase of MGM as a benchmark, noting the high price tag, and that...
NFL・
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
hypebeast.com
'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix Sets 2024 Premiere Date
After axing Batgirl for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024. The release date is exactly five years following the first film’s debut, according to Deadline. The movie, which...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Batman Begins Free Online
Cast: Christian Bale Michael Caine Liam Neeson Katie Holmes Gary Oldman. Driven by tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne dedicates his life to uncovering and defeating the corruption that plagues his home, Gotham City. Unable to work within the system, he instead creates a new identity, a symbol of fear for the criminal underworld - The Batman.
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 5, 2022
It has been really fascinating and actually kind of refreshing in some respects to see how many older theatrical favorites have proved successful on the Netflix Top 10 this week, even with how many new Netflix original movies subscribers have to choose from on a weekly basis. However, today — Friday, August 5, 2022 — sees my favorite new development to this phenomenon as a blockbuster classic I have been hoping to see appear on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. since its recent addition to the platform has entered the race. Let’s talk about that, along with what else is on the list and the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., in our latest breakdown of what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.
