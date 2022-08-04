New Steam Deck Update Released by Valve, Patch Notes Unveiled

Read on comicbook.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
ComicBook
Nintendo Report Says No New Switch Model Releasing Anytime Soon
Nintendo fans holding out for a new Nintendo Switch Pro announcement – or any sort of new Switch hardware, really – may want to continue hoping for a bit longer after a recent report said that the company wouldn't be releasing any new hardware during the current fiscal year. That extends from now until the end of March 2023, though considering the ongoing supply issues affecting different hardware manufacturers across the industry, it's not surprising anyway to imagine Nintendo wouldn't be releasing a new Switch model anytime soon.
Gamespot
Steam Beta Adds Full Switch Joy-Con Support
Valve is continuously making improvements and expanding ways in which players can play games on Steam, and with the latest update, it's now possible to use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on the beta client. Sharing the news on August 4 in a new community post, Valve announced that the Steam...
ComicBook
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
ComicBook
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
ComicBook
Fantasy Flight Games Reveals New Marvel Game in Development
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
IGN
Microsoft is Testing an Xbox Game Pass Widget in Windows 11
Microsoft is testing an Xbox Game Pass widget with Windows Insiders according to a new post on the official Windows Insider blog. The widget will make it even easier to see the latest additions, what games are leaving soon, and other games from highlighted categories across Game Pass. The update...
The Windows Club
Mouse cursor disappears when playing games in full-screen mode
Some users have reported that their mouse cursor disappears when they play games in full-screen mode. The issue occurs only in video games and not in other programs. Also, the mouse cursor remains visible in windowed mode. Because users cannot see their mouse cursor in the full-screen mode, they must play the game in windowed mode if your mouse cursor disappears when playing games in full-screen mode, the solutions explained in this article may help you.
Apple Insider
Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — OBS, a popular live-streaming app, has announced that the OBS Studio 28 beta runs natively onApple Silicon Macs. While...
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop
In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.
ComicBook
Halo 2 Player Completes MoistCr1TiKaL's "Impossible" $20,000 LASO Challenge
Yes, the "impossible" has been proven to be possible as a Halo 2 streamer known as Jervalin beat Moistcr1tikal's $20,000 LASO challenge. The Halo series is known for having some of the most replayable campaigns out there, largely thanks to its amazing story, sandbox gameplay, and co-op. One other huge factor is the usage of Skulls, which are gameplay modifiers. Some of these are just silly little additions like making a grunt's head explode with confetti when the player gets a headshot. Some of them make the game unreasonably difficult... and when you combine all of them together, it can make things quite painful and previously thought to be impossible.
The Windows Club
Fix Blue Screen Stop Code 0xc0000022 in Windows 11/10
During the course of normal usage, some PC users may have encountered the Blue Screen Stop Code 0xc0000022 on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post is intended to provide the most suitable solutions to easily resolve the issue. There seems to be no clear reason why this...
ComicBook
GTA Online Player Discovers Secret Outfit Perks
GTA Online is one of the beefiest online video games out there due the sheer content and possibilities, meaning sometimes players are still uncovering things. Rockstar Games is known for being incredibly detail oriented and that remains true for GTA Online. The game is a massive online playground for players to live out all of their illegal fantasies, whether that be through a criminal empire or simply having the power to steal any vehicle you want and get away with it. The open-ended nature of GTA Online has kept players coming back for nearly a decade and ensures that Rockstar will keep updating it, despite killing off support for Red Dead Online in favor of moving resources to GTA 6.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 10
Visual Studio 2022 features a text editor, profiler, interface for GUI apps, IntelliSense, and code completion. Programmers use this tool to develop a wide variety of desktop and mobile applications, websites and web services, and other computer programs. Furthermore, it aims to be accessible to software developers with varying experience levels.
The Windows Club
How to scan a Wi-Fi QR Code on Windows 11/10?
Our world now is filled with QR codes. While some of its more common uses like scanning to make online payments are privy to most people, one can also use them to connect to an active Wi-Fi network. In this article, we will be discussing how you can connect to a Wi-Fi connection using its QR Code on Windows 11/101.
ComicBook
Shazam Star Zachary Levi Got Sent to the ER After Gory Nintendo Wii Injury
Shazam actor Zachary Levi got sent to the ER after buying a Nintendo Wii in 2006. Zachary Levi has made a name for himself over the last few years by playing the incredibly powerful kid turned adult superhero Shazam. That's not to say he didn't have a big career prior to that as he co-starred in the Thor series and played the titular role in NBC's beloved action-comedy series Chuck. Nevertheless, he's become an even bigger name by leading a successful DC film franchise that is gearing up for its second entry, which fans hope will eventually lead to a fight between The Rock's take on Black Adam and Levi's Shazam.
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
