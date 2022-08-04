New Steam Deck Update Released by Valve, Patch Notes Unveiled

Yes, the "impossible" has been proven to be possible as a Halo 2 streamer known as Jervalin beat Moistcr1tikal's $20,000 LASO challenge. The Halo series is known for having some of the most replayable campaigns out there, largely thanks to its amazing story, sandbox gameplay, and co-op. One other huge factor is the usage of Skulls, which are gameplay modifiers. Some of these are just silly little additions like making a grunt's head explode with confetti when the player gets a headshot. Some of them make the game unreasonably difficult... and when you combine all of them together, it can make things quite painful and previously thought to be impossible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO