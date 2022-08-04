ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide in unincorporated Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in unincorporated Jefferson County on Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:23 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home

FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two stabbed at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on August 5, 2022. Police say this happened at in the 1400 block of Ninth Street around 7:32 p.m. and that two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Authorities say the two people involved got into an argument.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AL
CBS 42

Crews battle historical landmark fire in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Ashville Patrol Department are investigating a historical landmark fire that occurred Saturday in Ashville. According to officers, Ashville Fire Department, Steele Fire Department and Shoal Creek Fire Department all arrived at John Looney House on Greensport Rd. to save the landmark. The […]
ASHVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified

HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Local News#Violent Crime#Jefferson Co#Wbrc
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement update

CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security.  “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said.   The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.  “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police investigating after pedestrian struck

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on August 4, 2022. Authorities say a 45-year-old woman was hit by a car on Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. She was taken to a local hospital before being transported to UAB. Police say the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Vincent’s final police officer resigns from department

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The small Shelby County town of Vincent has no police officers on the force as of August 5, 2022. After both the chief and the assistant chief were suspended following a racist text allegation, the one remaining officer resigned. Vincent Mayor James Latimer confirmed the...
VINCENT, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo

Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
NORTHPORT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police working to locate missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail

A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown Fire Marshal Brannon Clark said the department responded to the church at 330 Marsh Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Clark said the church was in flames when crews arrived at the scene. The Bessemer Fire Department responded to assist.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Woman shot to death at Marathon gas station along U.S. 280

HOOVER – A late-night shooting ended with one woman fatally shot at a gas station in Hoover. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Hoover Police Department responded to a call of a person shot inside a Marathon gas station located along U.S. 280. Police...
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy