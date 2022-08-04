Iron Chef Dominique Crenn Just Shared a Genius, Yet Simple Tip for Preserving the Life of Your Kitchen Knives

Click here to read the full article.

If dull knives are dragging your cooking skills down, then Iron Chef Dominique Crenn has a vital tip you need to hear. The Three-Star Michelin chef appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and shared a pro tip behind the scenes that is going to save your knife blades from here on out.

“We have a tendency to just kind of throw the knife in the sink and just leave it there,” Crenn said in an Instagram video. “Don’t do that. As soon as you’re done with the knife, take a little bit of wet towel [and] really clean up your knife and let it dry right away. You’re going to save the blade.”

And, of course, preserving the life of your kitchen knives starts with investing in great-quality knives at the start. One of Crenn’s favorite knife brands is Dalstrong, which you can buy on Amazon. The blades of Dalstrong knives are made with forged high-carbon German steel and feature food-grade polymer handles.

Dalstrong sells three sets of their Gladiator series knives — a 5-piece, an 8-piece, and an 18-piece — which all come in an acacia wood block, and will up your kitchen skills as soon as you get one of the knives in your hand.

“I always had the run-of-the-mill knives,” one five-star reviewer wrote of the Gladiator series. “I mostly cook from scratch, so I use my knives a lot. They are well balanced and are very sharp. I mostly wash them right away and put them back in the block … If you take care of these knives and use them as just food knives, they will last a lifetime.”

Take care of your knives and wash them right away because, according to Chef Crenn, that’s the best way to get the best chop, dice, and slice in the kitchen.