Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Making This Element a Priority in Order to 'Enjoy Their Little Family'

By Taylor Plumstead
 2 days ago
Ever since Rihanna announced her pregnancy donning nothing but a long pink coat and sparkly bedazzled baby bump, we’ve been hooked. She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy in May, and the couple have kept a pretty low profile since then. As their son turns 3 months old, a source close to the new parents told Entertainment Tonight there’s a reason behind their notable step back from the public eye.

“They’re keeping things low key so they can enjoy their little family,” a source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky told the outlet. Before parenthood, fans could expect to see the powerhouse couple attending after-parties and socializing with friends late into the night — something the source says has changed, and will continue to change going forward. “Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they’d go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they’re a little more protective.”

Of course, this makes perfect sense to parents and expectant parents alike. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky join other protective celeb parents like Halle Berry, and if it allows for more intimate family moments they can share together — then that’s all the more reason to take a step back. During Rihanna’s pregnancy, a source also predicted what the new parents would be like in a report to Entertainment Tonight. “This baby can have anything in the world, but more than anything this baby will be spoiled with love and attention,” noting that Rihanna and A$AP “will be very hands-on parents.”

