Cowboys' Dan Quinn on his defensive scheme, Micah Parsons' versatility, standouts at camp

By Shan Rj
 2 days ago

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn sat down with Shan & RJ LIVE from training camp to discuss Micah Parsons' versatility, whether his defensive scheme is more complex than others, defensive standouts in camp, and more!

Listen to the interview in the podcast below.

