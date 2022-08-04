PHOTO: Gunman who repeatedly shot at man on Queens street sought by police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a gunman wanted for repeatedly shooting at a man late last month on a Queens street, authorities said.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, a 26-year-old man was approached by two suspects riding Citi bikes in front of 40-03 10th Street, in Long Island City.

One of the suspects displayed a firearm and shot the victim multiple times in the face, left arm, and right leg, officials said.

The victim was taken to Weill Cornell Medicine - Long Island City in critical condition.

The two suspects fled eastbound on 41st Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).