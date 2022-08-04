ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to protect yourself from extreme heat as temperatures rise again

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- While we're expecting a brief break from the heat, high temperatures and humidity will return to the Chicago-area later this week.

A local health expert says during summer heat it's important to take steps to protect yourself.

Dr. Chen Wang is a family medicine specialist at Cook County Health, who says people should try to limit the amount of time they spend outside when the heat and humidity are high.

"Things such as taking periodic rest breaks in the shade in a cool area or indoor air-conditioned space, avoiding drinking beverages that contain alcohol or caffeine and avoiding going outdoors for activities if they're able to."

Dr. Wang says it's also important to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and to allow enough perspiration to help prevent your body from overheating.

She recommends wearing a wide brimmed hat, sunglasses and sun screen to protect yourself from harmful ultraviolet rays during the day.

Dr. Wang says loose-fitting, light-colored clothing will help your body stay cool in summer heat.

