‘The Last Supper’ premieres at SOPAC: Left meets right, with violence, and hilarity, ensuing

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
njarts.net
Eighties musicians will unite to ‘Turn It Up!’ at two big New York concerts
Bassist Jared Michael Nickerson launches two nights of sizzling guitarists and their bands from the 1980s rock club scene on Aug. 18 and 25 in shows titled “Turn It Up!!” at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center in New York. The longtime Hoboken resident, who will serve...
thedigestonline.com
The VMAs Are Coming to Prudential Center
The 39th MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will be held in Newark at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
This Secluded Restuarant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
New Jersey woman celebrates her 108th birthday surrounded by family
Anne Zando was born in Switzerland on July 26, 1914.
Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop
Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”. I was scrolling on TikTok and...
Pastor Joel Osteen hosts ‘Come Home to Hope’ event at Yankee Stadium
People from all over the tristate area gathered at Yankee Stadium to attend Pastor Joel Osteen’s “Come Home to Hope” event.
NBC New York
$2M in 30 Seconds: Diamond Smash-and-Grab Thieves Score Big at NYC Jeweler
A team of thieves are splitting a $2 million payday after successfully targeting a jewelry store in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the four men captured on store footage storming Rocco's Jewelry off Webster Avenue. They hit the store Friday around 2:40 p.m.
themontclairgirl.com
This Coton de Tulear + Mixed Breed Are Looking to Be Adopted
Meet Glacier and Stan — a Coton de Tulear and a mixed breed who are looking to be adopted in the Essex County or North Jersey area. Glacier is a young, easy-going pup while Stan is older and full of love. Read on to learn more about Glacier, Stan, and how to adopt either dog.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
jerseydigs.com
St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge
With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
Resident to Montclair Council: ‘There’s a lot of dissatisfaction in town. Get it together.’
As Township Council members returned to the council chambers after a 2½-hour executive session on Tuesday, July 26, Township Manager Tim Stafford rounded the dais and removed a handwritten sign taped under the mayor’s nameplate that read: “RUDE.”. On Monday morning, the township sent out an email...
Newark Liberty Airport may have one of the best restrooms in the country
Even though the airport itself consistently ranks as one of the worst nationwide, the same cannot be said for the bathroom in Terminal B.
roi-nj.com
Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)
The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
