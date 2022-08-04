ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

‘The Last Supper’ premieres at SOPAC: Left meets right, with violence, and hilarity, ensuing

By JAY LUSTIG
njarts.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.njarts.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedigestonline.com

The VMAs Are Coming to Prudential Center

The 39th MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will be held in Newark at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.
NEWARK, NJ
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Society
Montclair, NJ
Entertainment
City
Broadway, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Alex Newell
NBC New York

$2M in 30 Seconds: Diamond Smash-and-Grab Thieves Score Big at NYC Jeweler

A team of thieves are splitting a $2 million payday after successfully targeting a jewelry store in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the four men captured on store footage storming Rocco's Jewelry off Webster Avenue. They hit the store Friday around 2:40 p.m.
BRONX, NY
themontclairgirl.com

This Coton de Tulear + Mixed Breed Are Looking to Be Adopted

Meet Glacier and Stan — a Coton de Tulear and a mixed breed who are looking to be adopted in the Essex County or North Jersey area. Glacier is a young, easy-going pup while Stan is older and full of love. Read on to learn more about Glacier, Stan, and how to adopt either dog.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Jews
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge

With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
roi-nj.com

Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)

The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
CBS New York

NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy