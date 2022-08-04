The Honey Tree Preschool & Child Care Center to celebrate 40th anniversary in Cy-Fair

Read on communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
R&B Tea coming soon to Sugar Land
R&B Tea has locations across Washington, California and Texas. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea will open in late August or early September at 3607 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. www.rbtea.us. Reporter, South Houston...
Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery in Spring to close, launch new concept
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's owners Caroline and Chad Cobell will close their business to launch a new concept, Kingfisher & Crow, Gourmet & Gluten Free. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) On Aug. 27, Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery will close, owners Caroline and Chad Cobell announced July 31....
Braes Heights Pet Supplies Plus celebrating grand opening
Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Animal food and amenities chain Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14. Located at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, the store held a limited opening in July. The retailer provides pet care to dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small animals. Services include grooming, an animal pharmacy, periodic adoptions and other resources to help pet owners. 832-699-5335. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Klein ISD seeking bus buddies, STEM career guest speakers ahead of 2022-23 school year
According to an Aug. 1 district news release, bus buddies are volunteers who assist elementary students to ensure they get off the bus at the correct location at the start of the school year. One bus buddy is required per elementary bus for the first three days of school, Aug. 10-12. (Courtesy Fotolia)
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston announces relocation to Sawyer Street
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is moving to 602 Sawyer St., Ste 205, Houston. (Courtesy LISC Houston) Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is relocating to 602 Sawyer St., Ste. 205, Houston, according to an Aug. 1 email. According to its website, LISC Houston works with residents and partners to forge...
Artisan Culture to relocate to Grogans Mill shopping center
Artisan Culture is relocating to the Grogans Mill shopping center and will open in late September. (Courtesy Artisan Culture) Coffee shop and roaster Artisan Culture is relocating to the Grogans Mill shopping center at 2260 Buckthorne Place, Ste. 179, The Woodlands, with an anticipated opening date of Sept. 22. According...
Seniors Helping Seniors to begin serving Spring, Lake Houston communities in mid-August
Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is hiring caregivers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is currently hiring caregivers. Locally owned by Glenn Coty, Seniors Helping Seniors is a nonmedical, in-home care service provider for seniors that is licensed and insured. Client services that will be provided by caregivers—who are also seniors—range from light housekeeping and laundry to meal preparation and transportation to appointments, among others. Since its inception in 1996, Seniors Helping Seniors has grown to more than 100 agencies nationwide. 346-334-6100, Ext. 12. www.seniorcarespringtx.com.
DATA: See how Lake Houston-area real estate activity compares year over year
Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Across all Lake Houston-area ZIP codes, fewer homes sold from July 2021-June 2022 than sold in the previous 12 months. Lake Houston-area homes were also staying on the market for less time over the past year than they did the year prior, and the median home sales price increased across all seven ZIP codes.
Hand & Stone Spa opens new franchise location in Spring
On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. The location is locally owned by Larry Salguero and is one of more than 500 spas across the U.S. and Canada. Hand & Stone specializes in massage, including deep-tissue and Swedish, as well as facials and body hair removal. 346-386-6565. www.handandstonespring.com.
Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners
Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off & restaurateur Gabriela Bucio heads to Houston
Houston Restaurant Weeks began Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 5. Participating restaurants offer two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The August 5 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on Houston's food scene, including a conversation with the president...
Ellie Mental Health coming soon to Katy
Ellie Mental Health opens its new Katy location Sept. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect Ellie Mental Health does not offer an area of medication management at this time. Ellie Mental Health is opening a new location at 26077 Nelson Way Drive, Katy,...
Spring Creek County Historical Association is looking for volunteers
The Spring Creek County Historical Association operates the Tomball Museum Center. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball Museum Center has been operating since the early 1960s under the Spring Creek County Historical Association. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the museum center has faced financial burdens due to operations being halted, Museum Director Mary McCoy said in an interview.
Mahesh's Kitchen set to celebrate 1-year anniversary in Sugar Land
Indian restaurant Mahesh's Kitchen will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary in September. (Courtesy Kirsten Gilliam/Mahesh's Kitchen) Mahesh’s Kitchen, an upscale Indian restaurant offering a variety of authentic cuisine, will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary in September. The Indian restaurant will hit its one-year anniversary Sept. 10 at its location...
High Ground Airsoft relocates to Cypress
Evike Outpost at High Ground Airsoft moved to Cypress in June. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Evike Outpost at High Ground Airsoft moved from its original location at 100 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, to 13742 N. Eldridge Parkway, Cypress, on June 4 and held a grand opening celebration July 23. The airsoft arena and sales center held special deals and promotions throughout the day. Evike Outpost sells airsoft guns, BBs and other airsoft gear. The facility also hosts parties, airsoft games and other events. 281-547-8367. www.highgroundairsoft.com.
Minuti Coffee coming soon to Cinco Ranch
Coffee from Minuti Coffee comes from an Italian blend. (Courtesy Minuti Coffee) Minuti Coffee is opening a new location late September at 7115 Katy-Gaston Road, Bldg. B, Richmond. Minuti Coffee sells Italian coffee as a cold brew and espresso. It also serves tea, smoothies with seasonal fruits and hot chocolate....
Dallas-based chain Zalat Pizza to open near the Texas Medical Center
Zalat Pizza is opening its sixth Houston-area location Aug. 9, west of the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza, a Dallas-based chain restaurant, is opening Aug. 9 west of the Texas Medical Center at 2303 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. The pizzeria features in-house, from-scratch recipes with its own...
St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal School brings on two new leaders
St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal School, 18300 Upper Bay Road, Houston, in June announced it was under new leadership. Andie Knight is the new head of school, and Renee Bielski is the new community engagement and enrollment director. Knight has 20 years of experience in education and is working on...
Sugar Land City Council approves $1.1M Brazos River Park contract
Gadberry Construction was awarded the contract after being identified by the city’s architectural firm as the lowest responsible bidder. (courtesy city of Sugar Land) The third phase of the Brazos River Park project is moving forward after Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.1 million construction contract for the project at its Aug. 2 meeting. According to the meeting, the third and final phase of the project will include a pavilion, pedestrian crossings, concrete trails, new landscaping and irrigation.
Pickleball courts opening at Weekley Community Center in Cypress
The game of pickleball uses a perforated ball similar to a Wiffle ball. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is hosting a ribbon cutting for three new outdoor pickleball courts at Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and lessons provided by Katy Pickleball.
