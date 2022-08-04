ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park

Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Narcity USA

8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper

Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Kissimmee Gateway Airport making changes to accommodate growing demand

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Gateway Airport is making changes to better accommodate the growth they’ve seen in recent years. The airport is still working on finalizing its master plan, which will guide leaders through the growth, but it’s set to include more hangar space and a potential new air traffic control tower.
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
click orlando

‘A Night of A Million Lights’ not returning this year

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The popular holiday event “A Night of a Million Lights” at Give Kids the World Village will not return this holiday season. In a post on social media, the non-profit announced its now returned to full capacity and will be discontinuing the experience. [TRENDING:...
KISSIMMEE, FL
allears.net

Popular Universal Orlando Coaster Temporarily Closing This Month

Heading to Universal Orlando Resort this month? We’ve got an important update for you!. There’s a lot to look forward to at Universal Orlando in the near future! The first day of Halloween Horror Nights is less than a month away, tons of brand new merchandise is popping up, and we’re anxiously awaiting the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. But if you’re planning a trip to Universal in the near, there’s also an upcoming temporary closure you’ll want to know about!
ORLANDO, FL
flashpackingamerica.com

Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog

So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Rides#Amusement Park#Florida Agriculture#Republican#Democratic#Fdacs
TheStreet

Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering

Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
University of Florida

Start Your Own Cottage Food Business

Kissimmee, FL (this is an in-person class) Cottage Foods are low-risk foods that you are allowed to make at home and sell. Florida Cottage Food law was recently revised, expanding opportunities for food entrepreneurs. Learn about these exciting new changes and how to start your own cottage food operation. This...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recycling plant sparks controversy in Winter Garden as neighbors fight planned facility

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A Winter Garden Community is taking a stand against a plan to open a new recycling facility right by some of their homes. Plastic from all over the state will end up at the large industrial building to be sorted and shipped out, according to PureCycle. The company says it will be clean and bring in good jobs, but people who live around it aren't convinced. A group of residents held a meeting Thursday night bringing up concerns over truck traffic and possible pollution.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Why do I still need a hard copy of my car registration and insurance?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why do you need a hard copy of your registration and...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Offers an Average of This Many Sq. Ft. for $1,500 Rent

As housing costs continue to increase around Orlando, apartment space remains a top priority for renters locally and nationwide. To help them get the best value for their money, RentCafe recently calculated how much square footage renters can enjoy on a monthly budget of $1,500. For $1,500 a month, which...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Check Out This $15M Disney-Themed House in Orlando

Have you ever wanted to live in a Disney-themed house?. We’ve seen houses for sale at Golden Oak, which is a neighborhood actually inside of Walt Disney World, plus houses with over-the-top Disney theming, and even one that was built for Walt Disney’s daughter, but out of all of those homes, this one we just found might take the cake. We found a listing on Zillow for a house in Orlando that is over 20,000 square feet and has entire rooms dedicated to Disney, and you’ll never guess how much it costs.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy