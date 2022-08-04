ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free

Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
ATLANTA, GA
NME

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz call for preservation of Black-owned Atlanta businesses

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz have criticised a recently introduced nuisance ordinance in Atlanta that they claim is penalising small and Black-owned businesses in the city. The rappers, both Atlanta natives, attended a city council meeting on Monday (August 1) to call for the preservation of small businesses. The father of rapper Young Thug, Jeffrey Williams Sr., was also there and argued that the ordinance’s “catch-all approach” of trying to reduce violence in proximity to clubs and establishments “penalises uninvolved parties”.
ATLANTA, GA
AOL Corp

Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
saportareport.com

Moreland Plaza’s controversial makeover moves ahead

A controversial makeover of Southeast Atlanta’s sprawling Moreland Plaza strip center is moving ahead despite objections from the community that the plan is too car-centric. Empire Communities’ mixed-use redevelopment for the 30-plus-acre site at Moreland and Custer avenues includes 673 housing units and 19,500 square feet of commercial space. The City approved a site plan in June and more recently a “unified development plan” for a yet-to-be-scheduled two-phase construction starting with the residential portion.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Killer Mike
fox5atlanta.com

City leaders reach out to Adamsville residents after deadly Atlanta park shooting

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are following several leads in a deadly shooting that took place in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday night. Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and other city leaders met with residents on Wednesday for a walk-and-talk at Wilson Mill Park to answer questions and address their concerns about safety.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says

ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobber.com

COBB’S ATLANTA GLOW, A LOCAL NONPROFIT COLLABORATES TO HELP METRO ATLANTA WOMEN IN NEED

In Georgia, one in six women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 are living below the Federal Poverty Line. What is even more alarming, almost 60 percent of families impacted by economic hardship continue to struggle to access the material basic necessities they require, including period supplies – which results in menstruators missing school, work or similar events and using unsanitary methods – like cloths – while menstruating.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week

Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says

The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA

