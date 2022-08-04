Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
PLANetizen
Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free
Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
NME
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz call for preservation of Black-owned Atlanta businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz have criticised a recently introduced nuisance ordinance in Atlanta that they claim is penalising small and Black-owned businesses in the city. The rappers, both Atlanta natives, attended a city council meeting on Monday (August 1) to call for the preservation of small businesses. The father of rapper Young Thug, Jeffrey Williams Sr., was also there and argued that the ordinance’s “catch-all approach” of trying to reduce violence in proximity to clubs and establishments “penalises uninvolved parties”.
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
AOL Corp
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
saportareport.com
Moreland Plaza’s controversial makeover moves ahead
A controversial makeover of Southeast Atlanta’s sprawling Moreland Plaza strip center is moving ahead despite objections from the community that the plan is too car-centric. Empire Communities’ mixed-use redevelopment for the 30-plus-acre site at Moreland and Custer avenues includes 673 housing units and 19,500 square feet of commercial space. The City approved a site plan in June and more recently a “unified development plan” for a yet-to-be-scheduled two-phase construction starting with the residential portion.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
fox5atlanta.com
Music Midtown: North Carolina governor advocates for cancelled festival to move to his state
ATLANTA - The governor of North Carolina is urging Atlanta's Music Midtown to move the canceled festival to his state. Organizers for the long-running festival, which was scheduled to take place on Sept, 17 and 18 in Piedmont Park, announced the cancellation on Instagram Monday. "Hey Midtown fans - due...
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
fox5atlanta.com
City leaders reach out to Adamsville residents after deadly Atlanta park shooting
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are following several leads in a deadly shooting that took place in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday night. Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and other city leaders met with residents on Wednesday for a walk-and-talk at Wilson Mill Park to answer questions and address their concerns about safety.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says
ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
eastcobber.com
COBB’S ATLANTA GLOW, A LOCAL NONPROFIT COLLABORATES TO HELP METRO ATLANTA WOMEN IN NEED
In Georgia, one in six women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 are living below the Federal Poverty Line. What is even more alarming, almost 60 percent of families impacted by economic hardship continue to struggle to access the material basic necessities they require, including period supplies – which results in menstruators missing school, work or similar events and using unsanitary methods – like cloths – while menstruating.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
CBS 46
CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer news studio from 14th street to Assembly
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like chaos but to engineers at CBS46, there is a method to the madness. This crew is breaking down an entire studio, transferring the useable pieces over to a temporary setup at Assembly Atlanta. “We decided we wanted to go someplace for a week...
At 109 years old, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County’s oldest resident
On August 7, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, DeKalb County’s oldest resident, will turn 109 years old. Ms. Mackins was born on August 7, 1913 in a world that didn’t yet know sliced bread, television, computers, or penicillin. Ms. Mackins will be honored by her Pastor, Rev. Vandy...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
Metro district goes digital after finding guns at school twice in first week
ROME, Ga. — The Rome City Schools Board of Education met Friday afternoon to discuss safety in their schools after guns were found on campus twice during the first week of classes. Students at the 11 schools in the district went back to school on July 29. In less...
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
capitalbnews.org
In Atlanta, Work on a New EPA Superfund Site Leaves Black Neighborhoods Wary, Fearing Gentrification
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. As a little boy, Byron Amos often played with dark, volcanic-like rocks that he found among the lush greenery that drapes the houses and yards in Vine City and that makes the historically Black neighborhood worthy of its name.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lil Baby loves giving back to his Atlanta community whenever he can. To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is hosting a “Back to School Fest” Sunday, August 7 at The Mall West End located at 850 Oak St SW.
