Palm Beach County, FL

Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Does support from conservative groups help — or hurt — in Democratic Broward?

In the hottest Broward election on the Aug. 23 ballot, a conservative group best known for opposing abortion rights lists Lauren Book as its “preferred” candidate in her contest with Barbara Sharief. Book’s campaign does not see the rating as helpful. The Book-Sharief race is one of many contests in which the conservative group Florida Family Action is making suggestions to voters in the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
County
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis To State Supreme Court

Currently Family Law Court Judge In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday morning appointed Palm Beach County Family Law Court Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. It is the second time DeSantis appointed her to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Secure Vote-By-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations Now Available Throughout Broward County

[BROWARD COUNTY] – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections office has mailed out over 300,000 Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballots to Broward voters as of today. Voters have the option to mail back their postage-paid ballot by simply putting it in the mail, or to drop off their ballot at one of our secure VBM Ballot drop off locations conveniently located throughout the county.
#Official Records
News Break
Politics
cw34.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Gov. DeSantis announces new addiction recovery program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state's opioid crisis today by announcing a new recovery program that will expand throughout the state. The new addiction care network, CORE, the Coordinated Opioid Recovery is geared towards breaking the cycle of addiction and is being called the first of its kind in the nation.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

