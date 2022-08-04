TobyMac to host one-night-only, 360° immersive album experience sponsored by Amazon Music

Read on www.wnypapers.com
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Watch Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson's new music video now
Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson's music video for their duet, "Someday It’ll All Make Sense" is out now.
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
Metallica premieres live video of ‘Stranger Things’-themed “Master of Puppets” Lollapalooza performance
Metallica officially premiered the live video of their Stranger Things-themed performance of “Master of Puppets” at Lollapalooza. During the song's solo, the stage's video screens showed footage from the Netflix sci-fi series, specifically of the character Eddie Munson shredding the 1986 thrash classic during the season four finale. The "Master of Puppets" placement in Stranger Things has led to newfound popularity for the track, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100 following the finale's premiere last month.
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
EW.com
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Billboard
Beyonce Bounds to No. 1 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart With ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Aug. 6). She scores her fifth leader on the list (which began in August 2003), and first since 2009, joining “Crazy in Love,” featuring Jay-Z (seven weeks at No. 1, 2003); “Baby Boy,” featuring Sean Paul (2003); “Naughty Girl” (three, 2004); and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” (three, 2009).
Complex
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest Hits Album f/ Unreleased 50 Cent Collab Produced by Dr. Dre
Nearly two decades ago, Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a collection of his greatest songs from his first few studio albums (The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Encore). The follow-up finds Em pulling cuts from Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By, paying homage to those five projects on the cover art.
What Dave Grohl Actually Whispered in the Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’
The Foo Fighters song 'Everlong' includes a series of so-called whisper tracks that have long had fans speculating.
Billboard
for KING & COUNTRY Crown Hot Christian Songs Chart With ‘For God Is With Us’
For KING & COUNTRY, the duo of siblings Joel and Luke Smallbone, notch their second leader on Billboard‘s streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Christian Songs chart, as “For God Is With Us” ascends to the top of the tally dated Aug. 6. The act follows its first...
Kokoroko: Could We Be More review – a debut of easy-going beauty
Dreamy brass to the fore, the London jazz octet make borderlessness their business on this thoughtful, elegant record
Miley Cyrus Once Covered The Beatles’ ‘A Day in the Life’ With a Psychedelic Rock Band
Miley Cyrus covered The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" in one take with a rock star who admired her skills as a vocalist.
Most Streamed Artists on Spotify in July
The number of people around the world who pay for a music streaming service is increasing, and streaming is the primary method of listening to music for many already. Spotify dominates the global music streaming market with a 36% market share, and more than 365 million active monthly users. While some lists rank musicians based […]
musictimes.com
Panic! At The Disco New Album: Drops Track ‘Local God,' Performing at VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco looks back to its past with its new track "Local God," released Aug. 5, and looks forward to performing at MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2022. "Local God" is set to be a part of the pop rock band's newest LP, "Viva Las Vengeance," which will be released on Aug. 19.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Young Jesus Announce New Album, Share Song Featuring Tomberlin: Listen
Los Angeles–based group Young Jesus have announced a new album. It’s called Shepherd Head and it arrives September 16 via Saddle Creek. Today, the band has shared lead single “Oceans,” along with a music video directed by Stuart McClave and shot by Kadri Koop in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The new song features additional vocals from Young Jesus’ labelmate Tomberlin. Check out the visual below.
