Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
bethesdamagazine.com
D.C. man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping charges related to Montgomery County murder
A Washington, D.C., man pleaded guilty this week to federal kidnapping charges in relation to a 19-year-old woman’s murder in Montgomery County. Jordan Moreno, 23, pleaded guilty in June to murdering Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019 because he believed she was associated with members of a rival gang. Moreno was a member of the Tiny Locos Surenos clique of the 18th Street Gang, according to court documents, and believed Gutierrez-Villatoro was associated with members of the MS-13 gang.
WJLA
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
17 Year-Old D.C. Armed Carjacker Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an...
D.C. Stabbing Leaves One Man Injured
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left...
NBC Washington
‘Old Man Bandit' Robbing Banks Since 1977: Police
A 67-year-old man arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the area has history robbing banks going back 45 years, police said. Steven Gregory Gass, aka the “Old Man Bandit,” robbed a bank in Montgomery County in 1977, police said. Gass pleaded guilty to robbing 19 banks...
bethesdamagazine.com
Person reported with gun arrested at Gaithersburg Target
A person was detained during an incident Saturday night at the Target store in Gaithersburg’s rio shopping and entertainment center, according to police. In a Twitter post at about 9:40 p.m., the Gaithersburg Police Department wrote that it is investigating a “suspicious situation” at the store after receiving calls around 8:17 p.m. about a person with a gun. The person was “located & taken into custody without incident,” the post said. A “BB gun was located,” it said, and there is “no ongoing threat to the public.”
Bay Net
Marking 26th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Carl Gillespie
WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 26th anniversary of the homicide of Carl Gillespie, a 22-year old resident of Fort Washington. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Carl and his family. On August 5, 1996 at approximately 5pm, officers with the Charles County...
Officer Shot Dead During Baton Training Session at D.C. Library
A woman died after being shot during a baton training session for special police officers in a Washington, D.C. library on Thursday, cops said. The wounded special officer, 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, was found “unconscious and not breathing” when first responders arrived at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. A retired D.C. police lieutenant, Jesse Porter, was instructing a class on how to use an extended baton when tragedy struck, Chief Robert Contee said. Unnamed sources close to the investigation say the trainer drew a pistol to demonstrate how quickly it could be done and fired a single shot, hitting the victim in the chest, NBC Washington reports. Six others were in the conference room at the time, including other library police officers, but only Manyan was struck. Homicide detectives were looking into why the instructor had live ammunition. “I don’t have answers as to why the live firearm was in a... baton training,” Contee said. “I don’t have those answers for you right now.” Special police officers are contracted to guard buildings and are certified by D.C. Porter, 58, retired from the force in 2020 after 33 years, his LinkedIn says. He has since worked as the CEO of a tactical training company that is contracted by law enforcement agencies. Manyan, who lived in Maryland, was a former employee of FedEx and Arby’s, her LinkedIn profile said.
Two Shot One Dead In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that...
Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
Body camera footage released following Northwest DC shooting involving police officer
WASHINGTON — After a DC Police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend, authorities released the body-worn camera footage of the incident. The shooting happened before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that two dark-colored vehicles were headed northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest when they opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street Northwest.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police conducting ‘death investigation’ in Silver Spring
Montgomery County police said Friday afternoon that officers were “conducting a death investigation” in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring. The police department announced the investigation in a Twitter post at 3:56 p.m. and said “more information will be released as it becomes available.”
Another Missourian arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
A Centralia man was arrested in conjunction with the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to D.C. and on the Capitol grounds.
fox5dc.com
Woman injured after shooting at DC library
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Southeast D.C. library that left a woman injured. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that the call for a shooting came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.
Capitol police, Metropolitan police make arrests in armed carjackings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they made arrests in a number of recent carjackings in the nation’s capital. USCP said shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class driving eastbound on Independence Avenue SE near the U.S. Capitol. […]
Washington, DC, beset by violent crime, turns to prison inmates for help: 'Subject matter experts'
Washington, D.C., leaders and academics turned to prisoners this week for help finding answers on how to address the rampant crime in the city. "There are a lot of subject matter experts in here," a correctional officer told D.C. Director of Gun Violence Prevention Linda K. Harllee Harper at the Correctional Treatment Facility on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.
Man Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
Arrest made in shooting death of library police officer in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department said a retired lieutenant has been charged after he fired a gun during training, killing a library police officer.
