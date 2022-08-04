ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Two suspects in custody for local murders

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
DOVER, FL
Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest

A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Search Continues for Woman who Stole Car with Baby Inside

A search is continuing for a woman who police say stole a car with an 11-month-old child inside. Tampa police say the the woman stole a 2011 Kia Optima after the child's mother got out of the car near the intersection of N. Armenia and Siesta Court. The car, and child, were recovered about a mile away. The child was not injured.
TAMPA, FL
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV

A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
OCALA, FL
Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered child

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a missing endangered child. Arianna Ames was last seen walking on the 13100 block of SE 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. She was wearing a white shirt with rainbow lettering on it along...
MARION COUNTY, FL
HCSO seeks driver in road range incident

An apparent incident of road rage left a driver and a passenger injured after another driver shot into their vehicle. Now investigators from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are asking the public to help them identify the shooter. According to HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney, around 9:30...
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash

A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages. Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Skeletal remains found behind warehouse in Ocala

Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday morning behind a warehouse in Ocala. Shortly before 5 a.m., OPD responded to the 1600 block of SW 17th Street after receiving a call regarding a human skull that was found in the nearby woods. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to the area and located the remains.
OCALA, FL
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

