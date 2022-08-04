Read on www.hernandosun.com
Suspect Charged In Lakeland Homicide Of 24-Year-Old Man
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland man has been charged in the July homicide of a 24-year-old man. According to police, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:47 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to the Big Oaks Apartments, located at 1586 Big Oaks Drive, in
Florida Man Arrested After Pulling AR-15 In Parking Space Dispute
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police detectives have arrested a 44-year-old man in the aftermath of an armed dispute over parking that occurred in late July of this year David H. Berry, 44, was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, after further investigation by the
plantcityobserver.com
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
Two Men Wanted By Sheriff For Gym Parking Lot Burglaries In Brandon
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff is searching for two suspects believed to be connected to two separate car burglaries recently at local gym parking lots. According to investigators, on June 17, 2022, an older, thin white or Hispanic male, and a younger white
villages-news.com
Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest
A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
iheart.com
Search Continues for Woman who Stole Car with Baby Inside
A search is continuing for a woman who police say stole a car with an 11-month-old child inside. Tampa police say the the woman stole a 2011 Kia Optima after the child's mother got out of the car near the intersection of N. Armenia and Siesta Court. The car, and child, were recovered about a mile away. The child was not injured.
fox13news.com
HCSO: Car burglars target Brandon gyms, use stolen credit cards at nearby stores
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of breaking into cars at gyms in Brandon and using stolen credit cards at nearby retail shops. According to deputies, the two men burglarized a car in the parking lot of Crunch Fitness, located at...
ocala-news.com
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV
A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
WESH
Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered child
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a missing endangered child. Arianna Ames was last seen walking on the 13100 block of SE 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. She was wearing a white shirt with rainbow lettering on it along...
Hernando County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old boy
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old runaway who has not been seen since May. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Bedson was last seen on May 17 at a business in Spring Hill when he was out shopping with a Youth and Family Alternative (YFA) member.
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks driver in road range incident
An apparent incident of road rage left a driver and a passenger injured after another driver shot into their vehicle. Now investigators from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are asking the public to help them identify the shooter. According to HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney, around 9:30...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into pole in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
WCJB
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
villages-news.com
Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash
A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages. Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Skeletal remains found behind warehouse in Ocala
Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday morning behind a warehouse in Ocala. Shortly before 5 a.m., OPD responded to the 1600 block of SW 17th Street after receiving a call regarding a human skull that was found in the nearby woods. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to the area and located the remains.
Remains found in Pasco County may be tied to love triangle murders in PA, police say
Authorities believe the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County are tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
