Myanmar Junta Charges Japanese Journalist with Encouraging Dissent

americanmilitarynews.com
China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead
Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
Solomon Islands PM rules out China military base and says Australia is ‘security partner of choice’
Exclusive: In his first interview since the security deal with Beijing, Manasseh Sogavare says he would only call on China if there was a ‘gap’ that Australia could not fill
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
International Business Times
South China Sea Tensions: China Launches 'Law Enforcement' Vessel To Patrol Disputed Islands
In a bid to reassert its claim on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, China unveiled a law enforcement ship to patrol the disputed islands of the region Wednesday. Beijing has overlapping territorial claims with Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia over the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
Taiwan Prepares Fighter Jets to Fend Off Chinese War Planes Crossing Strait
The latest mission from the People's Liberation Army was among a series of moves that China has made in response to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
China warns of a possible military response to Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip
China once again warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against visiting Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Defense signaled there could be a military response. "If the US insists on taking its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by," a spokesperson said. China suggested Tuesday that there could be...
India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka
NEW DELHI/COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - India, which is trying to expand its influence in crisis-hit Sri Lanka after China made deep inroads there, said on Thursday it was aware of reports about the planned visit of a Chinese vessel to a Sri Lankan port built with money from Beijing.
China foreign minister walks out moments before ASEAN meeting gala dinner
PHNOM PENH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi walked out before the start of a gala dinner of foreign ministers at a meeting in Cambodia on Thursday and was seen leaving the venue in a vehicle, witnesses said.
Xi Jinping-Led China Says Pro-Taiwan Independence 'Diehards' Must Be 'Severely Punished'
Xi Jinping-led China's Taiwan affairs office said the punishment of pro-Taiwan independence diehards and external forces was reasonable and lawful. It added that "Taiwan independence" separatist words and deeds are blatant provocations," and people calling for Taiwan's independence "must be severely punished in accordance with the law." "A very small...
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
China rages at historic enemy Japan as it flexes muscle over Taiwan
Chinese forces fired several missiles that landed in waters near Japan, a display that suggests how a Chinese attempt to subjugate Taiwan could turn into a wider war.
China scolds G7 foreign ministers over Taiwan statement
BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China scolded foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Thursday for telling Beijing not to use a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as "pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait".
U.S. Warns of 'Unintended Consequences' as China Readies Drills near Taiwan
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned "the People's Liberation Army of China will never sit idly by" if Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
