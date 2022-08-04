Read on www.gowatertown.net
Related
KELOLAND TV
Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Endorses Gordon Reelection
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday endorsed Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon in his campaign to win the GOP party nomination in the Aug. 16 primary, according to a prepared statement. “Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences," Noem...
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
newscenter1.tv
Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passes away
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, the South Dakota Unified Judicial System announced that Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passed away. Judge Flemmer was the longest current serving circuit judge in the state and dedicated nearly his entire legal career to serving the people of South Dakota. He graduated from the USD School of Law in 1981 and then worked in private practice until he was elected as Clark County State’s Attorney in 1984.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates.
RELATED PEOPLE
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
gowatertown.net
KWAT News chats with South Dakota Democrat Party governor candidate Jamie Smith
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When South Dakota voters head to the polls in November, they’ll have three choices for governor. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is running for a second term. She’s being challenged by Democrat House Minor Leader Jamie Smith, and Libertarian Party candidate Tracey Quint. Smith was in Watertown...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride
STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem launches website targeting opponent
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem took aim at her opponent in the November election, Jamie Smith, Tuesday. Her campaign launched a new website targeting the democrat. The website, JamieandJoe.com, aligns Smith with President Biden and his policies, and claims the state representative is “out of...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Seven dead, high-spread, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, seven people have died since last week, and active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S....
ktwb.com
California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
dakotanewsnow.com
Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen making an impact through her non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Olivia Odenbrett joined us to talk about her experience winning the state title and how she plans to prepare for the national competition next week. She talked about her non-profit, Leo’s Legacy, which focuses on life-saving donations for families who cannot afford organ transplants. We wish her the best of luck!
ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught
Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
Comments / 0