Indiana State

KELOLAND TV

Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
AGRICULTURE
K2 Radio

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Endorses Gordon Reelection

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday endorsed Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon in his campaign to win the GOP party nomination in the Aug. 16 primary, according to a prepared statement. “Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences," Noem...
WYOMING STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question

(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
HEALTH
Local
Indiana Government
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
newscenter1.tv

Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passes away

PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, the South Dakota Unified Judicial System announced that Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passed away. Judge Flemmer was the longest current serving circuit judge in the state and dedicated nearly his entire legal career to serving the people of South Dakota. He graduated from the USD School of Law in 1981 and then worked in private practice until he was elected as Clark County State’s Attorney in 1984.
POLITICS
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Jackie Walorski
Black Hills Pioneer

Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride

STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
STURGIS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Politics State#Congressional#Pierre
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem launches website targeting opponent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem took aim at her opponent in the November election, Jamie Smith, Tuesday. Her campaign launched a new website targeting the democrat. The website, JamieandJoe.com, aligns Smith with President Biden and his policies, and claims the state representative is “out of...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
News Break
Politics
ktwb.com

California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen making an impact through her non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Olivia Odenbrett joined us to talk about her experience winning the state title and how she plans to prepare for the national competition next week. She talked about her non-profit, Leo’s Legacy, which focuses on life-saving donations for families who cannot afford organ transplants. We wish her the best of luck!
ADVOCACY
South Dakota News Watch

ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught

Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD

