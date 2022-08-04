Read on www.wbir.com
wvlt.tv
Tree down on I-75 South near Hickory Creek Road in Loudon
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree fell on Saturday afternoon at mile marker 84 on I-75 Southbound near Hickory Creed Road in Loudon, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said. The tree fell in the right lane, causing traffic delays for miles. TDOT crews headed to the...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Knoxville streets will be closing soon as construction begins on the Knoxville’s multi-use stadium site. Three months ago, portions of Jackson Avenue, Willow Avenue and Georgia Street were closed to allow crews to begin utility work on the site. Now, crews are set to begin grading the site of the stadium itself.
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
KUB: Upcoming lane and road closures for utility work in North and South Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox Utilities Board contractor crews will implement road and temporary lane closures in North and South Knoxville starting August 8. Starting August 8 through August 12, KUB crews will temporarily close lanes along the section of North Broadway between Wells Avenue and Kenyon Street daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Work will be performed on the wastewater collection system in the area, according to a press release.
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
Farragut Mayor: Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony happening next week
Officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Topgolf facility in West Knox County next week, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams.
Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
Knoxville cuts ribbon on new trails, expands urban wilderness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's urban wilderness is expanding, and the latest addition to fun-filled outdoor space is the William Hastie Natural Area in South Knoxville. On Thursday, city of Knoxville officials, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club volunteers and donors close to the project cut the ribbon on four new trails.
2 Deputies Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Anderson County (Anderson County, TN)
Off-Duty Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Deputy were involved in a motor vehicle crash on Monday night. The incident injured two of the deputies.
Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park
The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee. Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”. At the end of July, they broke ground on the new...
wvlt.tv
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary...
WATE
House fire on Sanford Road in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house was on fire this evening as the storms passed through Knoxville. There were 9-1-1 calls about several lightning strikes in the area and a possible tree was on fire. Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report about a structured fire at a home...
wvlt.tv
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
wvlt.tv
House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department. Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials. “Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered...
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
Knoxville student found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A University of Tennessee student and National Guardsman was found dead Friday in a remote section of the Great Smoky National Park after being reported missing while traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Missing Knoxville man found dead after search in the Great Smoky Mountains
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Family and friends were spreading the word about a missing 23-year-old Knoxville man last heard from on Sunday. Bryce Evans was reported missing on Aug. 1, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators learned that Evans's phone last pinged in North Carolina near...
TDOT: Possible 'slope failure' closes shoulder on I-75 North in Campbell Co., around 9 miles from state line
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a possible "slope failure" on I-75 North in Campbell County, around 9 miles from the state line into Kentucky. They said it happened around Mile Marker 151 and closed the outside shoulder. They said their staff is...
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
Comments / 0