The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO