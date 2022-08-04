ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Tree down on I-75 South near Hickory Creek Road in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree fell on Saturday afternoon at mile marker 84 on I-75 Southbound near Hickory Creed Road in Loudon, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said. The tree fell in the right lane, causing traffic delays for miles. TDOT crews headed to the...
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Knoxville streets will be closing soon as construction begins on the Knoxville’s multi-use stadium site. Three months ago, portions of Jackson Avenue, Willow Avenue and Georgia Street were closed to allow crews to begin utility work on the site. Now, crews are set to begin grading the site of the stadium itself.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KUB: Upcoming lane and road closures for utility work in North and South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox Utilities Board contractor crews will implement road and temporary lane closures in North and South Knoxville starting August 8. Starting August 8 through August 12, KUB crews will temporarily close lanes along the section of North Broadway between Wells Avenue and Kenyon Street daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Work will be performed on the wastewater collection system in the area, according to a press release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville cuts ribbon on new trails, expands urban wilderness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's urban wilderness is expanding, and the latest addition to fun-filled outdoor space is the William Hastie Natural Area in South Knoxville. On Thursday, city of Knoxville officials, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club volunteers and donors close to the project cut the ribbon on four new trails.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
WATE

House fire on Sanford Road in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house was on fire this evening as the storms passed through Knoxville. There were 9-1-1 calls about several lightning strikes in the area and a possible tree was on fire. Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report about a structured fire at a home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
wvlt.tv

House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department. Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials. “Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

