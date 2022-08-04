DeSantis suspends state attorney due to refusal to enforce laws, including abortion restrictions

Read on www.wesh.com
Related
WESH
Florida Senate could decide if DeSantis' suspension of state attorney remains permanent
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his decision tosuspend Andrew Warren, the now former state attorney in Hillsborough County. “We had evidence that you had a fellow over in Tampa that had basically said there are certain things he’s just not going to enforce,” the governor said. “There’s going to be certain policies they’re going to do where people are presumptively let off the hook even though the law requires. So we did something about that, and we made sure that we’re enforcing the rule of law.”
WESH
DeSantis rep promises major announcement will spark 'liberal media meltdown'
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of state attorney Thursday morning. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, promised it would be a controversial decision on Wednesday: "MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year." DeSantis spoke at 10 a.m. from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's...
WESH
Florida attorney general candidates spar on gun violence at Orlando debate
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday night, the three Democrats vying to be the next Florida attorney general squared off at a debate at Barry University. They took jabs at each other, but their main target was the Republican party. "We have to recognize we have a wealth of info on...
WESH
Meet the Florida Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Attorney General Ashley Moody
Commitment 2022 brings us an exclusive profile on the Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. The contenders are former local state attorney Aramis Ayala, former local prosecutor Jim Lewis and attorney Daniel Uhlfelder. Uhlfelder tells voters he's promising to help them afford gas, food and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Survey Indicates that Florida is the Most Desirable State to Live in and Most Americans Prefer Small Towns Over Cities
Floridians and recent transplants may not be surprised to learn that a recent survey declared that the sunshine state is the most desirable state to live in the United States. The survey also found a preference for rural areas.
Alexandra Cadet took bribes to help drug-treatment centers open faster. Now she's headed to prison
She was a licensing specialist for the Florida Department of Children and Families who could expedite state approval of treatment center plans. A 31-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman this week admitted she accepted bribes from substance-abuse treatment centers so they would get their state licenses more quickly. Alexandra Cadet, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
BET
Florida Woman Charged With Running Ponzi Scheme Targeting Haitian-Americans
A Florida woman of Haitian descent was charged on July 26 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for using a “Ponzi-like” scheme to swindle 80 investors out of approximately $900,000, the SEC announced. According to the allegations, Alexandra Robert, 23, of Palm Beach County and two companies...
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
FWC: Person bitten by Florida alligator hospitalized
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Related Video. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was contacted Wednesday about a person who was bitten by an alligator. WFLA reports the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office contacted FWC around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday about the incident, which occurred at Lake Thonotosassa.
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
WESH
VIDEO: Deputies rescue 6-foot Florida shark caught in crab trap
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies saved a 6-foot shark caught in a crab trap. The marine unit received a report from a person about the trapped shark earlier this week, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said there have been plenty of sea life rescues...
Florida Traffickers Busted Selling Fentanyl Laced With Horse Tranquilizers And Cocaine
A total of 29 people have been arrested in a law enforcement operation, cracking down on Fentanyl traffickers, dubbed “Operation Fallen Star”. According to investigators, Andres ‘Roko’ Ubiles Ruiz, Alexander ‘Menor’ Rodriguez Carrion, and their 18 co-conspirators were part of a drug trafficking organization distributing
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Comments / 0