Hillsborough County, FL

DeSantis suspends state attorney due to refusal to enforce laws, including abortion restrictions

 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his decision tosuspend Andrew Warren, the now former state attorney in Hillsborough County. “We had evidence that you had a fellow over in Tampa that had basically said there are certain things he’s just not going to enforce,” the governor said. “There’s going to be certain policies they’re going to do where people are presumptively let off the hook even though the law requires. So we did something about that, and we made sure that we’re enforcing the rule of law.”
