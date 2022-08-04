Read on www.hernandosun.com
Fried wants better safety for amusement attraction riders
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants to boost safety requirements for amusement park rides under a framework for proposed legislation on ride and rider safety. The legislative framework stems from a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson who fell from a ride at an Orlando amusement park earlier this year.
