ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

Fried wants better safety for amusement attraction riders

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants to boost safety requirements for amusement park rides under a framework for proposed legislation on ride and rider safety. The legislative framework stems from a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson who fell from a ride at an Orlando amusement park earlier this year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy