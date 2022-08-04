ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Ayala
5d ago

No it's not! I work at a major Denver hospital and you are lying. They haven't sent any emails out backing this up, quit dividing people.

Price transparency laws enforced for Colorado hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from collecting debts against patients if the hospitals are not in compliance with federal price transparency laws. House Bill 1285 is a new state law that bans hospitals from referring, assigning or selling medical debt to collection agencies if they do not adhere to federal hospital […]
It Now Costs Fifty Dollars Less to Start a Small Business in Colorado

Selene Nestor, head of the Hispanic Restaurant Association, just registered her new business, Olta Mexican Whiskey, with the State of Colorado for one dollar. By October, she's hoping to open a brick-and-mortar store where she can sell her product. "Everybody thinks about tequila when they think Mexican liquor, and most...
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know

Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
