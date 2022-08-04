Read on www.westword.com
Jodie Ayala
5d ago
No it's not! I work at a major Denver hospital and you are lying. They haven't sent any emails out backing this up, quit dividing people.
Price transparency laws enforced for Colorado hospitals
COLORADO SPRINGS — Hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from collecting debts against patients if the hospitals are not in compliance with federal price transparency laws. House Bill 1285 is a new state law that bans hospitals from referring, assigning or selling medical debt to collection agencies if they do not adhere to federal hospital […]
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s public health department reminds women to prioritize cancer screening through grant-funded program
A campaign to help publicize the Women’s Wellness Connection has begun. , The campaign provides a more accessible way for underinsured and uninsured women to receive breast and cervical cancer screening,. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment started the Women’s Wellness Connection program in 1991 as a...
Colorado nonprofit donates backpacks, supplies as back-to-school costs soar
Kids are getting ready to head back to the classroom and inflation is driving up the cost of just about everything, including school supplies.
Westword
It Now Costs Fifty Dollars Less to Start a Small Business in Colorado
Selene Nestor, head of the Hispanic Restaurant Association, just registered her new business, Olta Mexican Whiskey, with the State of Colorado for one dollar. By October, she's hoping to open a brick-and-mortar store where she can sell her product. "Everybody thinks about tequila when they think Mexican liquor, and most...
Westword
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
Some Colorado school districts are preparing for possible mass shootings
Schools are preparing kids in the event of an active shooter as many districts head back to class this week.
Colorado employers say there’s still a labor shortage even as more jobs are filled
Colorado employers may be facing some of the highest inflation in decades, not to mention talk of recession (no, one hasn’t been officially announced). But one thing that may be finally easing up is attracting enough workers. It’s still bad, just not as bad as it was a year...
Colorado Starts Offering Child Tax Credit to Families in January 2023
Citizens with kids under six years stand a chance to get a child tax credit. This credit is a federal tax credit. The state explains it as the following. "The advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a CTC pre-payment available when you file your federal taxes." (source)
KKTV
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Colorado officials urge uptake of COVID treatments as new variant arrives, hospitalizations fall
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Colorado fell this week after nearly two months of plateau, and health officials in the state are urging uptake of treatments to prevent severe disease. Despite the recent dominance of a new, transmissible version of the virus, Colorado's COVID-19 numbers have not surged over the past month,...
Fungus linked to fatal bat disease found in 'largest' maternity roost in Northern Colorado
A fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that's linked to a fatal bat disease has been found at a second location in Colorado just weeks after the fungus was first identified near Bent's Old Fort. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fungus, which causes a fatal condition called white-nose syndrome...
How is your Colorado school district performing with its test scores?
A plunge in the number of students participating in standardized tests during COVID-19 is complicating the state’s ability to gauge how well its schools are doing on student achievement. A long-term review of student test scores in Colorado shows a small but steady rise over the last six years...
lamarledger.com
Non-attorneys practicing law? Colorado eyes new legal license for divorce, child custody cases.
Colorado might soon see a new legal profession. The Colorado Supreme Court is considering whether to create a new legal license that would allow non-attorneys to practice some limited areas of family law. The controversial proposal would create a new “licensed legal paraprofessional” position: licensed experts allowed to represent clients...
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Delta-8 THC Is Illegal In Colorado- What So ‘Wrong’ With Delta-8?
Maybe you heard, or maybe you haven't, that Colorado has made Delta-8 illegal. While Colorado has been a proponent of marijuana use for many years, this drug does not make the cut. It was 2012, that Coloradans voted to make marijuana use and the retail sale of, legal for the...
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana.
