Read on www.abccolumbia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Related
WLTX.com
QB Cade Klubnik settles into Clemson rotation
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson kicked off preseason drills Friday afternoon with plenty of heat weather-wise and hype-wise as freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik took part in his first August workout. A 5-star prospect who was named the national player of the year, Klubnik has been on campus since January and...
NCAA's latest recommendation draws more of same frustration out of Swinney
Dabo Swinney has already voiced concern about being able to manage his future rosters given the way the transfer rules are set up in college football. And Clemson’s football coach believes that task would only (...)
Swinney says team's negatively recruiting against Clemson haven't been 'negative enough'
Thomas Austin didn't realize how much negative recruiting went on until he got on the recruiting trail. That's nothing new to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who met with the media Friday afternoon as the (...)
Top-100 national recruit still interested in Clemson, eyeing visit to Death Valley
A top-100 national prospect from the Volunteer State on Clemson’s recruiting radar remains interested in the Tigers and is looking to visit Death Valley for a game this season. Lipscomb Academy (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
2022 High School Football Preview Dorman
2021 was a bit of a disappointing season, at least by Dorman standards. The Cavaliers finished what turned out to be Coach Dave Gutshall’s 29th, and final season at Dorman with a 4-6 record. The final four losses for the Cavs were all by 7 points or less so they were very competitive, but struggled to close out games. The season ended with a 41-35 loss to T.L. Hanna in the first round of the playoffs.
NCAA will have 2 regional sites for 2023 women’s tournament
The NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball is going to a two-host format for its regional rounds next year with eight teams each playing at Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina. Each of those sites will host two regional semifinal games March 24 and two more on March 25. Each site will host one regional championship March […]
WYFF4.com
Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring
CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gsabizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
New information released about crash that killed Georgia golf club owners
WASHINGTON — Federal officials on Tuesday released new information on the crash that killed a couple who owned a popular golf club near Lake Hartwell. Charly and Kelli Schell, owners of the Cateechee Golf Club, in Hartwell, Georgia, died in a plane crash on July 14, family friends said.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Erica Gillespie and Luke Friddle
Luke and Erica paint a true picture of a modern love story. After swiping right on each other on Bumble in 2017, they bonded through messages about their love for their dogs and quickly realized that they had to meet in person. Their first date did not exactly go as planned. Erica was forty-five minutes late, but when she arrived at the restaurant to find Luke waiting for her at the host stand, she realized that she had met a very kind and patient man. A successful first date led to two years of long-distance dating before Luke popped the question on Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, where he and Erica had shared many walks.
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
US News and World Report
Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
1 injured in shooting at Anderson apartments
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Anderson.
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
Comments / 0