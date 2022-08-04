Read on www.wnypapers.com
Event encouraging drug free held in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens turned out for a family-friendly event in Lancaster on Friday. For Community Unity and Support, the non-profit also known as FOCUS held it’s annual drug-free youth night at Como Park. It’s called Glo Fest 22. Their mission is to prevent and reduce substance use among teens in the Lancaster-Depew area. […]
Purple Heart monument planned for Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Those who have been wounded or killed defending our country's freedom will soon have a monument to their sacrifice in Niagara County. Earlier this week, the Niagara County Legislature voted to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the county courthouse in Lockport.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Gospel Mission starts program to help homeless veterans
Niagara Gospel Mission, at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, has added a veteran-specific program to include a veteran-only, eight-bed emergency dorm, a support group with local veterans, and assistance in connecting with Veteran Affairs. “Service members face dangers and unbearable living conditions overseas for our freedoms. It’s a shame...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Legislature allocates funds for Purple Heart Monument
The Niagara County Legislature voted Tuesday to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. The vote endorsed the recommendations of an ad hoc committee that was formed earlier this year to come up with a design and a location to honor Niagara County’s Purple Heart recipients.
wnypapers.com
Mental Health Association, Niagara Falls Housing Authority collaborate on mental health support services
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County (MHA), in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, will offer mental health support services to NFHA residents. The agencies will be working together to support the behavioral health recovery, as well as physical health and wellness efforts of the residents, by providing experienced mental health staff who will work one-on-one with residents who may need, or want, additional support to help them better identify, manage and recover from mental health issues they may be dealing with.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County DMH email account compromised
Statement from Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services:. “The Niagara County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Department (the Department of Mental Health) learned that it experienced a single business email compromise of one of its employee’s email accounts between May 4-5, 2022. Upon further internal investigation, the county discovered in June 2022, that this incident could have involved certain types of protected health information (‘PHI’). While we have no indication that there has been any unlawful use or disclosure of PHI or personally identifiable information (‘PII’), out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Mental Health is providing this public notice for the benefit of anyone who may have received services from the office recently.
wnypapers.com
Care-n-Share Food Pantry relocating
As of Aug. 20, the Care-n-Share Food Pantry is relocating to 3745 Ransomville Road (Jill’s Play Yard). Care-n-Share serves the needs of residents from Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn. It’s moving to a larger space just up the road from its current site. “This new location allows...
wnypapers.com
Donate blood
The Grand Island Knights of Columbus is holding a blood drive for the American Red Cross. Organizers said, “Help pump up the blood supply to prevent a shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed ASAP!. “In thanks for coming to give with the Red Cross Aug. 1-31, get...
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
wnypapers.com
Rapids Bowling Center sponsors fundraiser for Help and Hope for Homeless
The Rapids Bowling Center in Niagara Falls will sponsor a "no-tap” bowling event for the charity Help and Hope for Homeless on Saturday, Aug 20, at 9524 Niagara Falls Blvd. Rapids is donating 100% of the proceeds to the charity. The cost to bowl is $10 person, and includes three games of bowling plus shoes. Bumpers will be provided for children to use when they bowl. There are two shifts to bowl. The first will start at 9:30 a.m. and the second one starts at 12:30 p.m.
wnypapers.com
Good times on the calendar in Youngstown
As summer 2022 slowly drifts by, there’s a couple of good events to check out over coming days in Youngstown. Leading off is the third annual Village Music Fest, taking place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the grounds of Veterans Park on Third Street. Presented...
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
wbfo.org
With talks ramping up, both Kaleida and workers agree that Catholic Health contract is the goal
Kaleida Health and approximately 6,300 workers represented by CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU announced last week that they will not extend their previous contract, and will increase bargaining to five days a week in order to get a new one. The goal, according to 1199 SEIU vice president for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
BPS provides update on transportation for upcoming school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Operation Sunrise Transportation Team discussed some of the strategies they're exploring to get students in Buffalo Public Schools to their classrooms. "We've identified a number of potential challenges that we are facing,” said John Gonzalez, associate superintendent of school leadership. “Some of them...
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rural Niagara Transportation rebrands, introduces new bus routes
Rural Niagara Transportation is making it easier for people to get around Niagara County. The buses will soon have different routes and a new name. Rural Niagara Transportation will now be called Connect Niagara. Officials say the new routes will be more direct instead of the current routes, which are...
buffalorising.com
A Miracle on 14th Street
In life, there are people who are givers, and who are takers. Then there are the people who give so much, that it makes you wonder how they can even have so much to give. Take Elizabeth Meg Williams, for example. Elizabeth was best of friends (and housemate) with beloved Buffalo creative Jonathan Casey, an inspirational soul that we lost during the pandemic. Elizabeth also happens to be a giver extraordinaire.
Starbucks United says worker fired due to union activity
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. The union says that Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
