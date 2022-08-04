“Pecan” Accents Brighten Up The Latest Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Remastered

Read on sneakernews.com
Related
sneakernews.com
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
sneakernews.com
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
sneakernews.com
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd
Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 High Dresses Up In Bright Green For Its 40th Anniversary
The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary celebration shows no signs of slowing down, as Nike continues to pump out a wide range of new styles. This upcoming Air Force 1 High, too, commemorates the four decades past, doing so with subtler branding and a vivid green colorway. Said greens...
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Gets Ready For Fall 2022 In “Limestone”
The Nike Air More Uptempo may no longer appear on-court during professional basketball games, but it’s become a go-to option within street-style-obsessed corners of the world. Recently, the pair often associated with Scottie Pippen emerged in an understated “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” colorway. The bulk of the upper takes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “White Navy”
Following the appearance of numerous mock-ups, first looks at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “White Navy” have finally surfaced. To make comparisons to past releases, the “White Navy” bears a relatively close resemblance to the “White Cement.” But in place of the black accents, this pair incorporates “Midnight Navy” across the very same points: the Jumpman branding, the midsole, and the support wings. Elsewhere, much of the colorway is identical to its inspiration, with white dressing the leather upper, netting, and tongue next to hits of the signature speckled print.
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears In Classic “White/Black”
Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low is classic in its own right, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has also led the way for certain color combinations to receive that honor. Today, “Black” and “White” on pairs like the Nike Dunk Low have become ubiquitous, but the preceding “White” and “Black” ensemble on the “presidential” silhouette has enjoyed time in the spotlight long before. The majority of the upper and sole unit indulge in a “colorless” look that allows for the slightest of contrast to make a statement. Thus, branding on the top of the tongue works with the inner-lining, upper heel overlay and traction underfoot to steal the show. The upcoming Air Force 1 may not have an easy-going nickname like the “Panda” one given to the aforementioned low-top, but it’s classic nonetheless.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Archaeo Brown”
The Air Jordan 3 debuted in 1988 in Chicago Bulls-friendly colors. Recent years, however, have seen Tinker Hatfield’s first design for #23 take on fashion-forward styles. Case in point?: The upcoming “Archaeo Brown” retro. Reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Hand Crafted” that launched...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Semi-Translucent Sole Units Land On This Stealthy Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
As a fairly novel proposition, the Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 has yet to prove itself as a long-standing part of the brand’s lineup of products. Recently, the modified take on Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design emerged in a stealthy, predominantly black ensemble. Reworked uppers don mesh, leather and other fabrics flirt with the outdoors, while pull tabs at the top of the tongue and spine deliver a utilitarian-inspired update ripe for the trails. The most notable changes to the beloved Air Max sneaker, however, arrives via the sole unit. Partly-recycled materials are given a semi-translucent, “Midnight Navy”-reminiscent and grey makeover, further expanding the 1990 creation’s design catalog.
sneakernews.com
Lush Green Velvet Covers The Nike Air Max 95
Sergio Lozano’s Nike Air Max 95 debuted 27 years ago. Over the course of that timespan, the silhouette has dressed up in countless ensembles, with the latest featuring lush green velvet. Akin to previously-seen, tonal iterations of the silhouette, the newly-surfaced pair features non-leather panels across every corner of...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando”
Among the more excruciating “What If?” possibilities in NBA history falls on none other than Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, the Memphis stand-out that rose to stardom alongside Shaquille O’neal in Orlando. Penny had the handles of a point guard and the physicality of a small forward in a shooting guard’s body, and after reaching the NBA Finals in just his second season, the future was clearly his to lose.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” (2022)
Nike is constantly commemorating a number of anniversaries concurrently, with the Air Force 1’s 40th taking the helm for the better part of 2022. And contrary to what its lack of notable collaborations and releases may suggest, the Air Max 97, too, is celebrating a birthday of its own — its 25th, to be exact. Thankfully, as we head into the last half of the year, the brand is finally pulling out the stops for the Christian Tresser design, as they’re ushering back in the ever-iconic “Silver Bullet” colorway.
7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull
Click here to read the full article. 7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online. The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks. Several products include new...
Comments / 0