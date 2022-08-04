Twitter's Latest Subpoena Includes 27 Specific Requests For Tesla

Read on insideevs.com
Elon Musk's Sister Believed He Would Go Through With Twitter Deal: 'If He Says He's Going To Do It...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s sister Tosca Musk believed that the entrepreneur would go ahead with the purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Musk’s younger sister made the revelation in an interview with the Sunday Times, published Saturday. “If he says he’s going to do it,...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk Responds to Report He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife, Posts Photo with Them
Elon Musk allegedly had an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. The WSJ report, citing sources familiar to those involved, claims that Musk and Shanahan had a "brief affair," which subsequently...
Elon Musk's countersuit against Twitter says the company is operating a 'scheme' to mislead investors
Elon Musk confidentially filed the countersuit last week, escalating his legal fight against Twitter over whether he can exit their $44 billion deal.
Elon Musk was said to have dropped to one knee and begged for forgiveness for an affair with Google cofounder Sergey Brin's wife
Sources told The Wall Street Journal the apology came at a party this year.Brin was said to have acknowledged the apology but stopped speaking "regularly" with Musk. Elon Musk is said to have dropped to one knee and begged the Google cofounder Sergey Brin for forgiveness over an affair involving Musk and Brin's wife.
The app Elon Musk used to calculate the number of bots on Twitter also thought he was a bot, according to Twitter's lawyers
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. In his lawsuit against the company, he said it is undercounting the number of bots on the site. But Twitter's lawyers said the tool Musk is using once classified his account as a potential bot.
Elon Musk wants to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Here's how the billionaire went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech.
Over the last five decades, Musk has launched multiple companies, become a tabloid figure, and taken the crown as the world's richest person.
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Countersuit: Tesla CEO's Claims A 'Story That Is Implausible'
The mudslinging seems to go on endlessly in the Twitter, Inc. TWTR-Elon Musk saga. The latest episode has seen the social media platform filing a 127-page response to the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s countersuit. What Happened: Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor shared the document on the namesake platform late Thursday...
Elon Musk jokes about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" and says he likes "a little nonsense"
Elon Musk joked about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" amid legal battle over $44 billion deal. He also said Saturday that he likes "a little nonsense." Musk filed a counter lawsuit against Twitter on Friday after the platform sued him for walking away. Elon Musk may be in the middle...
Elon Musk may have to complete $44bn Twitter takeover, legal experts say
Elon Musk could be forced by a US court to complete his $44bn takeover of Twitter, according to legal experts, despite pulling the plug on the transaction. The Tesla chief executive told Twitter on Friday that he is terminating the deal, citing concerns over the number of spam accounts on the social media platform.
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk's bid was able to keep Twitter's share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter's Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Elon Musk's tech allies miffed about Twitter subpoenas
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s wealthy high tech allies don’t seem too happy about receiving subpoenas from Twitter as part of the company’s legal battle with the Tesla CEO. San Francisco-based Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of. According to a report from The Washington Post, Twitter’s legal team on Monday asked for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena. Twitter declined to comment. According to the Post, the subpoena includes “extensive requests for communications, including ‘checklists, timelines, presentations, decks, organizational calls, meetings, notes, recordings’ related to the deal’s financing.’” Well-known venture capitalists included in the subpoena, according to the report, are Marc Andreessen, founder of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz; former Facebook exec and CEO of Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya; and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal and current general partner at Craft Ventures.
Twitter labels Elon Musk claims over fake accounts ‘excuses’
Twitter has accused Elon Musk of “looking for an excuse” to get out of a deal to buy the company because the stock market decline meant it was no longer favourable for him.The social media platform has sued Mr Musk to force the completion of the 44 billion dollar (£36.2 billion) takeover after the Tesla and SpaceX boss said he was backing out.Mr Musk’s counter-claims against Twitter have not yet been made public, but a published court filing from the social media site directly responds to several of Mr Musk’s claims – including him accusing Twitter of fraud and hiding...
Tesla's Elon Musk countersues Twitter over $44 billion deal
Just before heading into the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk quietly filed a countersuit against Twitter. For those unaware, Twitter is taking Musk to court after the CEO announced he's backing out of the previously agreed-upon deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Reuters points out that...
Elon Musk says Twitter deal could go forward once user data confirmed
Elon Musk wants to know how many are ‘spam bots’ and how many real people. The billionaire CEO of Tesla agreed to buy Twitter in April for $44 billion. Twitter sued him last month to complete the acquisition and Musk countersued. The two sides are headed to a trial in October in a Delaware court.
Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robot Teased During Shareholder Meeting
Tesla showed a teaser photo for its humanoid robot, now known as Tesla Optimus, during its recent shareholders’ meeting, with Elon Musk announcing that the company intends to show a working prototype at the end of next month. The teaser shot shows Optimus’ robotic hands forming a heart shape and we can just about make out the intricacies of how they work.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud, 'miscounting' bot accounts in countersuit
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in the countersuit released amid his legal battle with the social media company over his terminated acquisition of the platform.
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter takeover could go ahead if it gives details of fake accounts
Elon Musk and Twitter are suing each other after he walked away from a $44 billion takeover deal blaming lack of information about the number of bots.
