Head coach of West Charlotte HS football team suspended, CMS confirms

CHARLOTTE — The head coach of the West Charlotte High School football team has been suspended, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms.

The district shared the news in an email to Channel 9 Thursday. CMS did not offer a reason for the suspension, saying, “We do not comment further on personnel matters.”

The news of Sam Greiner’s suspension comes after West Charlotte forfeited all its 2021 through 2022 football games. CMS said it was due to the team’s use of an ineligible player.

In April, CMS said one of the school’s student-athletes was ineligible for the season based on “residence requirements.” The school voluntarily reported the violation to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the district said.

Toni Boyce is the mother of a Lions football player and said she has heard that several of Greiner’s players are supporting him.

“I had to listen to other players say, ‘Yo, we need our coach. Man, this is not right. This is not fair. This is not the truth,’” Boyce said.

If Greiner was mistreating players, that information would have been known long ago, Boyce said.

“Everybody said, ‘No, my son would’ve told me or they would’ve stood up for themselves,’” the mother said.

Former West Charlotte football player and alum Martin Hare said he hopes the allegations aren’t true.

“And if it’s not true, I think he needs to be reinstated,” he said.

Greiner posted the West Charlotte logo with “Love you guys” on his public Instagram page Thursday night.

The coach’s players would like to see him at practice.

“The group is nowhere near the same as it was with Greiner and it probably won’t be until he comes back,” a player told Channel 9.

Greiner was the head coach at Harding University High School before he was the coach at West Charlotte.

CMS declined to comment on the situation.

No further information was released.

