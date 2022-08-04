ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

Robstown back to school supply giveaway and Flour Bluff supply drive

KIII TV3
 2 days ago
City
Robstown, TX
Local
Texas Education
KIII 3News

South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
DogTime

Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches

Researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi employed two pups to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, use their snouts to perform a valuable job. Researchers hope this study eventually provides Texas with a novel tool to conduct oil surveys on beaches. They also want […] The post Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches appeared first on DogTime.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out

TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
TAFT, TX

