Robstown back to school supply giveaway and Flour Bluff supply drive

Sinton, Odem Fire Departments respond to 2 grass fires on Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Fire and Odem Volunteer Fire Department's responded to two grass fries on Sinton's north and south side. No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely. They're reminding everyone that San Patricio County is still...
CCISD held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction for a the new Mary Carroll High School campus is complete, just in time for the new school year. The Corpus Christi Independent School held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for City leaders, staff and the public to check out the new facility.
Smoothie King offering a free sweet treat for the first day of school
The first day of school is always exciting for students in the Coastal Bend, and to celebrate, a smoothie joint in Corpus Christi is offering a sweet deal.
CCISD still suffering from school bus driver shortage
CCISD's director of transportation Kyle Pelichet said they are hiring bus drivers, but they make up for the drivers that retired.
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
Sales-tax weekend hopes to save people money for back-to-school supplies
Over the next three days, you can get basic school supplies, backpacks, clothing and uniforms, shoes, and many accessories under $100, and pay no sales tax.
South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
Isolated showers today, a better opportunity for rain on Saturday in Corpus Christi
The rain will be scattered and it won't end the drought, but at least there's a chance. Temps will be a few degrees cooler with more cloud coverage.
Striking for a jackpot: Aransas Pass bowling alley gives residents a chance to win big
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sign outside of CM Lanes in Aransas Pass reads "Eat.Drink.Bowl" but it should also say win big. That’s because the current strike pot is sitting at over $20,000 dollars. "We started out the strike pot just talking about it," said owner Chris Coulter....
Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
House fire breaks out on Macarthur St. early Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire broke out in a family's two story home early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called at 6:20 a.m. after smoke detectors went off and warned the family about the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived on scene three minutes later at the...
Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches
Researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi employed two pups to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, use their snouts to perform a valuable job. Researchers hope this study eventually provides Texas with a novel tool to conduct oil surveys on beaches. They also want […] The post Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches appeared first on DogTime.
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
Natural gas tank explodes in Aransas Pass, injures three people
No property was damaged in the explosion -- investigators still are looking into what exactly caused the explosion.
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
This Charming Texas Town By The Sea Has Tons Of Beach Activities & A Dreamy Boardwalk
If you're looking for a last-minute vacation before school starts, or you still want to hold on to the last few days of this year's summer, a Texas beach town vacation might do the trick. We're talking specifically about an adorable seaside community in Port Aransas, Texas, called Cinnamon Shore....
Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out
TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
Nueces County dismissals impacting programs designed to rehabilitate offenders
6 Investigates has learned certain programs designed to help offenders are being utilized less than previous years. Some cases are being dismissed while offenders are in the middle of those programs.
