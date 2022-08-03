ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kinzinger on Meijer defeat: ‘Democrats own that’

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTOUt_0h4gdvEf00

( The Hill ) – Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) blamed Democrats on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday after moderate GOP Rep. Peter Meijer (Mich.) was defeated in his primary election by a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Trump after the 2021 Capitol attack, lost to Trump-backed challenger John Gibbs on Tuesday, after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads supporting Gibbs.

Meijer’s race was among a number of primaries in which the Democratic campaign arms spent money on Trump-backed candidates, to make it easier for Democrats to win the general election.

Primary results reinforce Trump’s power over GOP

“I mean, the DCCC needs to be ashamed of themselves,” Kinzinger said.

“If Peter’s opponent wins and goes on in November to win, the Democrats own that. Congratulations,” he continued. “Here’s the thing, don’t keep coming to me asking where are all the good Republicans that defend Democracy and then take your donors’ money to spend half a million dollars promoting one of the worst election deniers that’s out there.”

Although some Democrats have spoken out against the DCCC’s strategy, top Democratic officials such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) came out in favor of the tactic.

“The political decisions that are made out there are made in furtherance of our winning the election,” Pelosi said last week , “because we think the contrast between Democrats and Republicans — as they are now — is so drastic that we have to win.”

Election deniers rack up wins, fueling concerns in both parties

Meijer’s defeat is another win for Trump, who has made a midterm priority out of getting Republicans out of office who publicly opposed him following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Meijer said Democrats disregarded “certain moral limits” in politics when backing his opponent.

“If successful, Republican voters will be blamed if any of these candidates are ultimately elected, but there is no doubt Democrats’ fingerprints will be on the weapon,” Meijer said in an essay posted online Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WTWO/WAWV

‘Indiana state law says I can kill you’ Bartholomew County prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day. In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with William Nash’s neighbors who said they were concerned […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Kinzinger
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Duke Energy crews removing old transmission towers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews from Duke Energy are working to remove old transmission line towers and wiring in the wetlands of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area Friday. Residents driving by the area may notice a helicopter flying low as the crews work to remove five of the seven 50-foot tall towers in the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Cnn#Gop#Democratic#Dccc#House
WTWO/WAWV

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WTWO/WAWV

House passes abortion bill in 62-38 vote; inflation relief approved

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers reconvened the special session Friday for votes on major pieces of legislation. Senate Bill 1 on abortion passed in a 62 to 38 vote. It now heads back to the Senate. The vote followed four hours of discussion and a last-ditch procedural move by Democrats to indefinitely postpone the measure before […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy