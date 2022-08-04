Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Receives Proclamation for Accomplishments in 2021-22

Read on www.krcu.org
King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson
A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
In one southern Illinois town, residents grapple with abortion's past and future
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Addison Pesek sits on the curb of a 1950s-era Dairy Queen, the small ice cream shop’s neon glow washing over her and her family on a recent summer evening. Dozens of local residents wait in line to order from the Carbondale staple as the 22-year-old...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade kicks off 70th anniversary celebration
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the energy builds surrounding the 70th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, people got their first taste of the pageantry at Saturday’s parade. As opposed to parades of the past, this year’s edition concluded along Front Street to the north of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.
Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year
(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Chester Bridge Project In Rehab Stage
(Perryville, MO) Work on the bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois from the Perryville Area to Chester, is in the rehab stage. An Area Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chris Crocker, says drivers can expect lane closures and delays.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
Missing Carbondale Teen Found
CARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale say a missing teen, 16-year-old Shariah N. Davis of Carbondale, has been found to be good health after being found in Carbondale. Davis has been missing since Aug. 1 when she was last seen in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. She’s known...
Five Farmington pound pups need homes
Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro
A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
Missing Benton man located by law enforcement
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
SALINE COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 death of a man whose body was found in Gallatin County. The victim, 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, which is in Saline County, was reported missing by his family in May of 2020. His body was found in early June of that year in rural Gallatin County. Illinois State Police arrested Toria Emerson that same month, as well as Troy Gwaltney and Richard Emerson, alleging that the three Eldorado residents moved Mitchell's body to Gallatin County to intentionally conceal his death.
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
The Williamson County Sheriff warns about a fake article circulating on the internet and social media
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning the public of a “Fake” article being circulated on the internet and social media platforms. The story claims a female was working as a Morgue Assistant in Williamson County and lives in Carterville. It claims that the female was taking body...
