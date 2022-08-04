ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Route 9D crash claimed the life of an elderly woman

WAPPINGER – A three-car accident on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at mid-morning on Thursday claimed the life of an 85-year-old Wappinger woman, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday. Killed in the crash was Katherine Woisin. Deputies said the primary factor in the accident...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shooting in Poughkeepsie sends one to hospital

POUGHKEEPSIE – A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle Saturday evening on Holmes Street. The City of Poughkeepsie police are investigating the shooting that was reported to City 911 at approximately 5:32 p.m. Responding officers found a male in his vehicle in front of 31 Holmes Avenue...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hopewell, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three men arrested for stealing fire hydrant water

WOODBURY – Three men have been arrested and charged with criminal tampering for attaching a hose to a fire hydrant and pumping water into a 275-gallon tank located in their vehicle. Woodbury Town Police officers on routine patrol at around 10:25 a.m. on August 2 spotted the men in a residential neighborhood filling up the tank.
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatality reported in East Fishkill Taconic crash

EAST FISHKILL – A car crash on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near I-84 and Hosner Mountain Road in East Fishkill Monday afternoon was believed to involve a fatality. A vehicle ran off the road, overturned, went down an embankment, and into water. State Police handled the incident. The...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Orange County Man Dead After Altercation at Gas Station

A Hudson Valley man is dead days after police say he was attacked at the gas pump. On Tuesday, police received a report of a man bleeding in the parking lot of a gas station in Middletown. After arriving on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 31-year-old man knocked out on the ground. Witnesses said that the unconscious man was attacked by another person who fled the gas station in a car.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Parksville fire destroys camp building

PARSKVILLE – At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Liberty Fire Department was dispatched to a 911 report of a structure fire at Camp Rayim located at 263 Breezy Hill Rd in Parksville. While Liberty units were enroute multiple calls into 911 reported it as a working fire and smoke...
PARKSVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two homes struck by gunfire in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Gunfire rang out at around 2:30 in the morning on Thursday in the area of Corlies Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie. Two occupied homes were struck by bullets, but no one was injured. A canvass of the area led to the recovery of several items of...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz man arrested for DWI twice in two hours

NEW PALTZ – A 29-year-old New Paltz man has been arrested twice in a two-hour span for driving while intoxicated. At about 2:25 a.m. on July 31, state troopers observed a 2013 Audi S4 on Southside Avenue in the Town of New Paltz in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second suspect arrested in Peekskill shooting

PEEKSKILL – A second suspect, an 18-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with the wounding of two women as they drove at Main Street and Decatur Avenue in the City of Peekskill on Friday, July 29. The driver was struck by gunfire in the abdomen. The passenger was...
PEEKSKILL, NY

