Kingston police car collides with other vehicle; both drivers taken to hospital
KINGSTON – At about 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Hurley and Washington Avenues, a marked Kingston City Police car was involved in a collision with another vehicle while responding to a call. The driver of the other vehicle was a 66-year-old Kingston resident. Both drivers were...
Route 9D crash claimed the life of an elderly woman
WAPPINGER – A three-car accident on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at mid-morning on Thursday claimed the life of an 85-year-old Wappinger woman, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday. Killed in the crash was Katherine Woisin. Deputies said the primary factor in the accident...
Shooting in Poughkeepsie sends one to hospital
POUGHKEEPSIE – A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle Saturday evening on Holmes Street. The City of Poughkeepsie police are investigating the shooting that was reported to City 911 at approximately 5:32 p.m. Responding officers found a male in his vehicle in front of 31 Holmes Avenue...
Lane Closure Expected For Stretch Of I-84 In East Fishkill
Officials announced a planned lane closure for a stretch of I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists in Dutchess and Putnam counties should expect one lane of I-84 eastbound to close between Exit 50 (Lime Kiln Road) in East Fishkill and Exit 68 (I-684) in Southeast.
Serious Crash, Airlift Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash was reported on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on Route 18 in Marlboro, initial reports said. The highway was to be shut down for an extended period of time. A medical...
Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Ramapo, Police Say
A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police. Troopers located and stopped both vehicles. The investigation at...
Police: 3 arrested for stealing water from Woodbury fire hydrant
There is a total ban on outdoor water use in Woodbury because of drought conditions.
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
New Paltz Man Busted Driving Drunk Twice In 2 Hours, Police Say
A Hudson Valley resident was stopped for suspected drunk driving not once, but twice in a span of just two hours, authorities said. Troopers in Ulster County stopped Edwin Mendez, age 29, of New Paltz, at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, as he drove on Southside Avenue in New Paltz.
Three men arrested for stealing fire hydrant water
WOODBURY – Three men have been arrested and charged with criminal tampering for attaching a hose to a fire hydrant and pumping water into a 275-gallon tank located in their vehicle. Woodbury Town Police officers on routine patrol at around 10:25 a.m. on August 2 spotted the men in a residential neighborhood filling up the tank.
Fatality reported in East Fishkill Taconic crash
EAST FISHKILL – A car crash on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near I-84 and Hosner Mountain Road in East Fishkill Monday afternoon was believed to involve a fatality. A vehicle ran off the road, overturned, went down an embankment, and into water. State Police handled the incident. The...
Orange County Man Dead After Altercation at Gas Station
A Hudson Valley man is dead days after police say he was attacked at the gas pump. On Tuesday, police received a report of a man bleeding in the parking lot of a gas station in Middletown. After arriving on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 31-year-old man knocked out on the ground. Witnesses said that the unconscious man was attacked by another person who fled the gas station in a car.
Parksville fire destroys camp building
PARSKVILLE – At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Liberty Fire Department was dispatched to a 911 report of a structure fire at Camp Rayim located at 263 Breezy Hill Rd in Parksville. While Liberty units were enroute multiple calls into 911 reported it as a working fire and smoke...
Rush hour wreck sends one to hospital; causes major traffic delays in village
WAPPINGERS FALLS – An accident at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday interrupted electric service, damaged parked cars, and sent one motorist to a local hospital. The collision caused substantial traffic delays on Route 9 in the village near the intersection with East Main Street. Sources told Mid-Hudson News that...
Two homes struck by gunfire in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Gunfire rang out at around 2:30 in the morning on Thursday in the area of Corlies Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie. Two occupied homes were struck by bullets, but no one was injured. A canvass of the area led to the recovery of several items of...
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
Two DWI’s in Less Than 2 Hours for One Ulster County Man
Both took place within hours and miles of each other. One thing I think we can all agree on is that getting behind the wheel of a car or truck while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is close to the dumbest thing anyone can do, but to do it twice in less than two hours is next level dumb!
New Paltz man arrested for DWI twice in two hours
NEW PALTZ – A 29-year-old New Paltz man has been arrested twice in a two-hour span for driving while intoxicated. At about 2:25 a.m. on July 31, state troopers observed a 2013 Audi S4 on Southside Avenue in the Town of New Paltz in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws.
Second suspect arrested in Peekskill shooting
PEEKSKILL – A second suspect, an 18-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with the wounding of two women as they drove at Main Street and Decatur Avenue in the City of Peekskill on Friday, July 29. The driver was struck by gunfire in the abdomen. The passenger was...
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
