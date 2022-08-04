Florida woman pulled over after swerving on golf cart, arrested for drunk driving

Read on wsvn.com
Florida woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's was arrested for driving golf cart on a highway while drunk, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95....
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!)
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!) St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St Lucie Sheriff have reported they arrested two drug dealers!. This is what they said:. This week detectives conducted a search warrant at a home near the 700 block of Aster Rd...
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
PLEASE HELP TITUSVILLE POLICE FIND LOLLY! Female Boston Terrier/Pug Missing After Vehicle Theft
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Titusville Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at Walmart on July 15. When the car was stolen, a female Boston Terrier/Pug named “Lolly” was inside the vehicle. The car has since been recovered, but Lolly has...
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp.
Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Indian River Deputies found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station. The United States Marshals arrested the guy who stabbed him. Here is...
Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly climbing into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and robbing a cash drawer at gunpoint. Randall T. Atwell is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery wearing a mask. WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando...
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
Man dies after being shot multiple times, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after being shot multiple times near Rosemont, according to Orlando police. It happened Friday evening in the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lane. When North Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is active....
POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes. According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000...
