ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Florida woman pulled over after swerving on golf cart, arrested for drunk driving

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wsvn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melbourne, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Melbourne, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Drunk Driving#Florida Highway Patrol#Jack Daniel
cw34.com

Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

41-year-old bicyclist dies following Cocoa Beach crash

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach police say a bicyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle. The crash happened on the 4000 block of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. A bicyclist, identified as Erica Dildine, 41, may have been in a southbound outside...
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
SANFORD, FL
treasurecoast.com

Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp.

Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Indian River Deputies found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station. The United States Marshals arrested the guy who stabbed him. Here is...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
EDGEWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy