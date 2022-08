One of the biggest dominoes in the 2023 recruiting class for the Tigers fell on Saturday. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star receiver from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, committed to LSU over Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida State. The 6-foot-4, 181-pound wideout is the No. 33 overall prospect and the No. 4 receiver this cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO