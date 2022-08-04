ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brother: Remains of 2 kids killed in 1985 Pa. bombing returned

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing by police of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother, the man said Wednesday.

The remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson will be cremated and taken to North Carolina to be buried, Lionell Dotson told reporters outside the Philadelphia medical examiner’s office.

“For the city to give me this is a momentous occasion,” Dotson, who was 8 when his sisters died, told WCAU-TV. Katricia was 14 and Zanetta was 12. “It’s not about me; it’s about them. Finally giving them a resting place permanently – I can do this for them.”

    FILE – Smoke rises from the ashes of a West Philadelphia neighborhood, May 4, 1985, the morning after a siege between Philadelphia police and members of the radical group MOVE left 11 people dead and 61 homes destroyed. The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing by police of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother, the man said Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
    FILE – In May of 1985, scores of row houses burn in a fire in the West Philadelphia neighborhood. Police dropped a bomb on the militant group MOVE’s home, May 13, 1985, in an attempt to arrest members, leading to the burning of scores of homes in the neighborhood. The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing have been returned to their brother, the man said Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

The city said officials were meeting with next of kin but wouldn’t provide details “out of respect for the families.”

MOVE members, led by founder John Africa, practiced a lifestyle that shunned modern conveniences, preached equal rights for animals and rejected government authority. They took the last name Africa.

The group clashed with police and neighbors, and police seeking to oust members used a helicopter to drop a bomb on the house on May 13, 1985. Five children and six adults inside died, and the resulting fire destroyed more than 60 row houses.

A 1986 commission report called the decision to bomb an occupied row house “unconscionable.” MOVE survivors were awarded a $1.5 million judgment in a 1996 lawsuit.

The city’s health commissioner resigned in May last year after officials said partial remains from the bombing had been cremated in 2017. The city later said, however, that the remains had not been destroyed and had been found at the medical examiner’s office.

