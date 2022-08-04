St. Brendan's Parish Festival later this month

The St. Brendan’s Parish Festival is to be staged Aug. 12-13 at St. Brendan Church, 4475 Dublin Road.

“It’s our largest social event and fundraiser of the year,” said Mike Lynch, chair of the festival committee.

The church is offering a family hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

The earlier afternoon hours Saturday are designed for families with young children to attend the festival before musical entertainment begins and attendance grows larger, Lynch said.

Parking and admission to the festival is free, but ticketing is required for rides.

Individual tickets or unlimited-ride bracelets can be purchased.

For details on entertainment and ticketing, visit stbrendans.net/festival/.

The festival includes a silent auction, which this year, for the first time, includes the option of participating in the silent auction online, according to Lynch.

Auction items are to include goods, services and sports memorabilia.

