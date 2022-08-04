Central Catholic Knights football: What and who to know

LAFAYETTE – The tradition of Central Catholic across all sports continues to grow and that benefits the football program littered with guys who played in the basketball and baseball state finals last school year.

While the football program itself has eight state championships.

All of those came in Class A and now that the Knights are in Class 2A, they want to prove they can hold their own against some schools with larger enrollment.

Recap

Central Catholic went 8-5 last season with some quality wins and competitive losses to the likes of Tipton (twice) and Tri-West along with setbacks against West Lafayette and in the regional against Scecina.

The regular season has always been viewed by the Knights as a practice round for the postseason and CC saw the benefits of playing a tough schedule come late October.

Competing in Class 2A due to the tournament success factor after winning the Class A state championship in 2019 and advancing to semistate in 2020, postseason success continued with sectional victories over South Vermillion, Southmont and Speedway en route to a championship.

What’s new?

Unlike last season, where CC was in the Class 2A south bracket, the Knights now move into the north and again have a fresh crop of potential postseason opponents, albeit more familiar ones.

The Knights also graduated a lot of key contributors, including three-year starting quarterback Clark Barrett, one of the leading passers in IHSAA football history. With that said, CC welcomes the return of Ben Mazur, who did not play football last year after serving as Barrett’s backup quarterback as a freshman and sophomore and started one game in 2020, leading the Knights to a victory over Benton Central.

“We all missed him last year,” senior lineman Leo Bordenet said. “Our offensive line is ready to do what we have to do for him and Baylor (Smith) to go to work.”

Who to know

Baylor Smith is a big-time playmaker in the backfield and racked up more than 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

The offense is designed to rely on multiple pass catchers and Central Catholic has had no shortage of receivers putting up big numbers in terms of catches, yards and touchdowns. Evan Dienhart is included in that bunch after a 1,000-yard season a year ago and an accumulated 117 catches for nearly 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous two seasons. Owen Munn and Alex Hardebeck combined for 12 touchdown catches last season.

Brady Miller and Zach Kerr have spent four years playing offensive line for CC’s varsity and Aiden Schaefer along with TJ Bell, who missed last season with an injury, bolster the offensive line.

“Last year gave a lot of the kids in the senior class now a lot of experience and geared us up for this year with a big season and big expectations,” said senior linebacker Isaac Buche, who led the defense with 111 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Albert Schwartz had a breakout sophomore season last year defensively with eight tackles for loss.

Brinn Robbins is a junior with already two years of starting experience in the secondary and Nick Page had a pair of interceptions last season.

Expectations

State championship is the goal for Central Catholic every season regardless of the roster makeup. That’s the standard when the program has eight state championships.

“It is an expectation and it’s the only way we’re going out is with that state championship,” Bordenet said. “Any falling short is a failure to us.”

Right now, every team feels good about where its at, though.

But the Knights certainly have the roster to compete for a 2A state title. It’s a season Brian Nay has been looking forward to since becoming the head coach in 2018.

“There’s a handful of these guys coming off a state title (in baseball) and we’re extremely proud of them in that feat,” Nay said. “The amount of varsity experience we have on this team, not only in football, but basketball, baseball, wrestling, we feel very strongly that this has to be one of the most talented groups our staff has had.

“When we got here, the senior class was in eighth grade and we’ve had 2022 marked on the calendar as a team with a lot of potential, a team with a lot of talent. But obviously that only gets you so far. Talent sets the floor, but their attitude, effort, dedication and toughness is what sets the ceiling for this squad. We’re working very hard to try to max out the potential because we think if we are able to max that out, this will be one of the more special groups to come through here. Not only seniors, but they have a lot of underclassmen with experience who fill in the gaps.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.