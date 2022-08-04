DO Delaware: Street Food Festival, comedian Nate Bargatze, Emo Night, & a popular musical

Nate Bargatze brings clean fun

Clean comedy is Nate Bargatze’s super power. His abilities are so strong that it led him to tour arenas with Chris Rock in 2017.

Bargatze also has brought his relatable comedy to Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, according to press materials.

His show in Delaware will feature a mix of fixed seats and general admission “bring-your-own-chair” seating. You might also be required to show your COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test based on artist or public health requirements. Ticket buyers will be notified of these requirements via email.

Whether you’re singing the blues or on a natural high, Bargatze is here to put you in a better mood when he brings his “Rain Check” tour to the Freeman Arts Pavilion (31806 Lakeview Drive, Selbyville) at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $39 to $64. Visit freemanarts.org or call (302) 436-3015.

Emo Night Brooklyn

New York is coming to .Delaware for a dance party with an evening of emotional rock tunes and pop-rock jams for ages 21 and older.

That’s what Emo Night Brooklyn is all about and this popular team is in demand all around the country, touring other popular venues including Rams Head Live! in Baltimore.

Prepare to scream your face off when Emo Night rolls through to The Queen (500 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 9 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $18 (plus fees). Visit thequeenwilmington.com or (302) 400-7020.

Wilmington Street Food Festival

There’s probably no better excuse for a cheat day than to hit up the Wilmington Street Food Festival.

The event will showcase the Wilmington area’s best restaurants and food vendors. There also will be crazy eating challenges, foods from around the world, a “cheese fry fountain,” live entertainment, axe throwing, mechanical bull riding, a giant beer garden and more, per the festival’s website.

The website also said food items are $5 or less and this is intended to help guests sample as many vendors as possible.

You can get your munch on at the Wilmington Street Food Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park (Rosa Parks Drive, Wilmington) from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $19.99 to $59.99 (plus fees); free for children age 10 or younger. For more information, visit StreetFoodFests.com.

‘Sweet Charity’ musical

The Tony Award-winning production “Sweet Charity” will try to make you laugh and sing at the same time.

The musical comedy, presented by The Candlelight Theatre, follows an unshakable woman named Charity Hope Valentine. Despite all of the challenges life throws at her, her goal is to rise above it all with a positive attitude.

Some of the standout tunes from the show include "Big Spender," "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This " and "I'm a Brass Band," according to Candlelight’s website.

As a heads up, guests at the show are required to show proof of vaccinator or a negative COVID test.

Patrons can pretend they’re giving to a “Sweet Charity” when they check out the show at The Candlelight Theatre (2208 Millers Road, Wilmington) at 6 p.m. Saturday; and at 1 p.m. Sunday; Show dates run through Aug. 27. Tickets $65.50 for Adult; $33 for Children. For more information, visit candlelighttheatredelaware.org (302) 475-2313.

