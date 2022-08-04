ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Church hosts Back to School giveaway in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Empowerment Community Church held a “Back to School” giveaway Saturday in downtown Jackson. Local students received backpacks stuffed full of supplies as they prepare for a new school year. Youth and Education Director Dr. Indya Daniels says it was a special day as the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Grand opening held for Men of Hope

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Madison County bands prep for Bicentennial Parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local marching bands are preparing for a big celebration. The Bicentennial Parade is coming up, and local school bands have come together to perform a mass band practice. Thursday morning’s practice included the North Side, South Side, Madison, and Liberty bands. Students have gathered together...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Food Truck Spotlight: Coastal Connections

Seafood lovers in the Hub City may want to listen up!. This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re visiting Coastal Connections at their new location in Jackson. Owner Leon O’Neal is originally from Florida and he’s bringing his seafood skills from the coast to the people of West Tennessee.
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Michael King Defeats Long-Time Carroll County Judge Larry Logan

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Long-time Carroll County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Larry Logan was defeated at Thursday’s election by Huntingdon Attorney Michael King. King won the election handily, garnering 3,169 votes (68.05 percent) versus Logan’s 1,488 votes (31.95 percent). King said, “Thank you Carroll County for the opportunity to serve...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items

JACKSON, Tenn. –If you have unwanted items in your home, such as mattresses or old furniture, an event by the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department may be exactly what you need. According to information from the City of Jackson, a community clean-up event will be held...
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Steve Carr defeats incumbent Benny McGuire in Obion County mayoral race

OBION COUNTY, TN — Obion County, Tennessee, has elected Steve Carr to serve as its next mayor. With all precincts reporting, Carr received 2,010 votes, according to the unofficial election results. Incumbent Benny McGuire came in second with 1,771 votes, followed by John Glessner with 701, Joseph Lewis with...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
JACKSON, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

CWD-positive deer found in 14th county

A deer in Dyer County has tested positive for deadly Chronic Wasting Disease, which has now spread into 14 West Tennessee counties. Dyer has been added to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s CWD Unit, and two adjacent counties – Lake and Obion – have been designated High Risk counties.
DYER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Barber School cuts hair for free

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is making sure young students look their best so they can feel their best as school starts back. The Barber School in Jackson is giving away free haircuts for students 13 and under. They’re offering the service everyday from now until Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Early Voting Results

Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Wiser elected as new Madison County sheriff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was elected as Madison County’s newest sheriff Thursday evening, with over 7,000 votes. Wiser said after retiring from Jackson police chief, he still wanted to make a difference in his community. So he decided to run for the position of Madison County sheriff.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Milan school teachers getting over $32,000 in grants

MILAN, Tenn. — Grants totaling over $32,000 are going to help Milan students with their education. The nonprofit Milan Endowment for Growth in Academics is providing 29 grants to the Milan Special School District, according to a news release. The grants will go to the teachers who will then...
WBBJ

MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area

OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
OBION, TN

