Centennial High School football shocked by death of lineman Cesar Vazquez

Peoria Centennial football coach Richard Taylor said that senior offensive lineman Cesar Vazquez has died. He was 17.

The longtime Centennial coach, whose team begins official practice on Monday, announced Vazquez's passing on Twitter on Wednesday. He said he also held a Zoom meeting with the players on Wednesday.

"His mom went in to wake him up and he was gone," Taylor said.

Taylor said that an autopsy is being performed to find out the cause of death.

"He was a great teammate," Taylor said. "He had a wonderful spirit about him."

Taylor said that Vazquez, 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, was a soccer player before turning to football at Centennial last year. He thought Vasquez was making progress to help the Coyotes' football team this year, vying for a starting job.

"It's shocking," Taylor said. "A couple of kids said they're really going to miss him, because he never said a bad word about anybody ever. He was just a happy kid."

Mary Pedraza, an English language development teacher at Centennial, was close to Vazquez and his family.

She said she spent much of Wednesday with Vasquez's mom, Brenda Gil, trying to console her.

Vazquez had no prior health problem

"This was so unexpected," Pedraza said. "He was at home and said goodnight to his mom and dad. He shares a bedroom with his brother. They both went to sleep.

"They were wondering why he was antsy going back and forth. But it happened unexpectedly. They're going through every detailed event to figure out what happened and they can't seem to figure it out. It's devastating."

She said that Vazquez was charismatic and a jokester.

"He always wanted to bring smiles to people's faces," Pedraza said. "He had this heart-warming smile across his face. He was a gentle giant. He was always concerned about other people."

A memorial service for Cesar will be held on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m., at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Ave., in Glendale.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Centennial High School football shocked by death of lineman Cesar Vazquez