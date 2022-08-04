Read on 97rockonline.com
Tri-Cities clamors for taste of Popeye’s chicken. Long lines prove it
The restaurant famous for launching the “Chicken Sandwich Wars” is already a hit.
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken opens doors Thursday — it’s the first in Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Shining in the blue sky like a bright orange bat signal, the Popeyes Louisiana Chicken sign stands proudly off W Clearwater Ave and Vista Way along one of Kennewick’s busiest intersections. Thursday marked the fast food franchise’s grand opening and the end of a 2.5-year...
New Haunted Attractions Coming to Tri-Cities This Halloween
Get ready because 2 new haunted attractions are coming to the Tri-Cities this Halloween! If you love to be scared, you have to mark this down on our calendar now! Frightmare Haunted Attractions is a new pair of haunted houses coming to the center of Kennewick in October. The new...
KEPR
Kennewick native puts final touches on Summer's Hub before grand opening
Kennewick native Chris Corbin is just about ready to open Summer's Hub in Kennewick. Corbin and his team have been working tirelessly to open a hub they say is nothing like the Tri-Cities has seen before. Sumer's Hub will occupy Brady's Brats and Burgers indoors as well as a large...
Amazon delays or cancels dozens of facilities nationwide. What does it mean for Tri-Cities?
The Pasco warehouses were originally estimated to be done this month.
Yakima Herald Republic
Traps, quarantine among efforts to slow Japanese beetles in Yakima Valley
State officials made one thing clear about the Yakima Valley’s growing Japanese beetle problem during meetings this week: Battling the invasive pest will be a marathon, not a sprint. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials hosted a virtual open house Thursday evening and reviewed the escalation of the Japanese...
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
‘A second chance:’ Tri-Cities Animal Shelter now at essential intake status after hitting full capacity
PASCO, Wash. — After months of uncertainty regarding the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter’s (TCAS) future, new leadership is facing yet another hurdle. On Friday, Aug. 5, the City of Pasco officially transitioned to a full in-house operation system at the TCAS. “Previously, the Shelter had been operated by the...
nbcrightnow.com
Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill
HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon
Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
northeastoregonnow.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade
A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
Despite Dangerous Traffic, WSP Trooper Saves Life of Injured Hawk
It's never a dull day when you're working with Washington State Patrol. When he left his house Wednesday morning, Sergeant Munder came upon an injured hawk in the roadway. He was able to save it and took it to the Washington State Patrol Office in Kennewick. Once at the Office,...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, 10 homes lost
Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes.
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 2, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Drastic Decreasing Daily Prices Highlight New Pasco Amazon Returns Store
Save A Ton Of Money At A New Liquidation Store In Pasco Washington. We recently did an article about Yakima's new liquidation store and now it looks like we've got our own new store right here in the Tri-Cities. A New Pasco Store Specializes In Amazon And Target Returns. What...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
