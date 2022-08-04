ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Jersey 101.5

Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation

This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Storm knocks out power, downs trees and causes flooding in Lakewood [VIDEO]

A powerful summer storm, while delivering much-needed rain, is causing severe flooding and widespread power outages throughout Lakewood. Lakewood Police said they received multiple reports of houses flooded and cars stranded on roadways across Lakewood. There have been multiple lightening strikes around town as well. At least 10,945 customers were...
New Jersey State
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
New Jersey 101.5

Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ

An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
Cat Country 107.3

How’s The Plastic Bag Ban Going In NJ? Could Apparently Be Better

New Jersey initiated the first ban on plastic shopping bags the Garden State has ever seen a few months back. Since it's been a while and residents should all be, at the very least, a tad more accustomed to having to bring our own bags with us into the grocery store, it's safe to say that we could probably do a little check-in to see how everybody's holding up without the old bags.
fox5ny.com

Potential community spread of polio in NY identified

NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
92.7 WOBM

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
New Jersey 101.5

Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?

Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Bridget Mulroy

Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation

New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.

