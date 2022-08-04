Read on www.fox5ny.com
N.J. weather: ‘Drenching downpours’ possible on a very hot Friday
With heat advisories in place across much of the state as another hot and humid day grips New Jersey, forecasters say possible heavy downpours could lead to flooding Friday afternoon and evening. There’s also a shot of rain on Saturday and Sunday, in what will be another very warm weekend....
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night.
Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
Storm knocks out power, downs trees and causes flooding in Lakewood [VIDEO]
A powerful summer storm, while delivering much-needed rain, is causing severe flooding and widespread power outages throughout Lakewood. Lakewood Police said they received multiple reports of houses flooded and cars stranded on roadways across Lakewood. There have been multiple lightening strikes around town as well. At least 10,945 customers were...
The Greatest Model Railroad Set In New Jersey Is Right Near The Jersey Shore
It's no secret that I love trains. I have my dad to thank for that, he's a model railroader and also an avid train watcher. Ever since I was a little kid we'd go to different train stations, train yards, or even just train tracks and watch the trains pass us by.
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
How’s The Plastic Bag Ban Going In NJ? Could Apparently Be Better
New Jersey initiated the first ban on plastic shopping bags the Garden State has ever seen a few months back. Since it's been a while and residents should all be, at the very least, a tad more accustomed to having to bring our own bags with us into the grocery store, it's safe to say that we could probably do a little check-in to see how everybody's holding up without the old bags.
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
Inside the most expensive beachfront home for sale in NJ
The most expensive home for sale right now at the Jersey Shore has features that other homes do not have. Let's delve into what makes this home so special and so expensive. Yes, a compound like the Kennedys have in Hyannis Port, MA. The property is 1.71 acres beachfront in Loveladies, Long Beach Island.
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store. According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business. Stop...
N.J. is offering up to $4K to help you buy an electric car. Here’s what you need to know.
Thinking about buying an all-electric car but still on the fence?. Millions of dollars have already gone out the door to help get New Jersey drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles since Gov. Phil Murphy last month announced a $60 million program to entice people to buy them. But...
Potential community spread of polio in NY identified
NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Why can’t New Jersey simply do this to stop unfair E-ZPass fines (Opinion)
There's been quite a bit of talk lately involving automatic tolling by E-ZPass. First, we reported on the issue at the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge that resulted in drivers getting vastly overcharged by E-ZPass. Then the following morning, Bill Spadea was taking calls from you talking about issues you dealt with when...
This Secluded Restuarant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
