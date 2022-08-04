As Panthers great Sam Mills enters Hall of Fame, a closer look at how he ‘kept pounding’

Read on www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo
SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
Where is Clemson in this national outlet's preseason rankings?
This week, a national outlet published its preseason ranking of every FBS team. CBS Sports released the Preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings, and Clemson checks in at No. 5. College Football Playoff runner-up (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swinney comments on whether Klubnik will be ready to play early in season
During his media availability Friday afternoon as the Clemson football team kicked off fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about talented true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik. The former five-star (...)
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Swinney says team's negatively recruiting against Clemson haven't been 'negative enough'
Thomas Austin didn't realize how much negative recruiting went on until he got on the recruiting trail. That's nothing new to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who met with the media Friday afternoon as the (...)
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Head football coach at new CMS high school shares goals as season nears
CHARLOTTE — Aug. 5 is the last Friday without high school football in the Carolinas until December. Jonathan Simmons is the head coach at the newly-opened Palisades High School in Steele Creek. He told Channel 9 he wants to start the season on the right foot. Simmons is one...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
FOX Sports
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game
Josh McDaniels coached his first televised exhibition game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and there was already one decision from him that left some people scratching their heads. The Raiders took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game, which is an event that...
Duke basketball commit to team up with North Carolina pledge
A Duke basketball commit it teaming up with a North Carolina pledge. All eyes on Tobacco Road will be on New Jersey this upcoming high school basketball season as a Duke basketball recruit is joining forces with a future North Carolina Tar Heel. Five-star forward Mackenzie Mgbako announced that he...
NFL
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
After HUGE July, 4-star Parker Friedrichsen says he has five visits he knows he wants to set
Parker Friedrichsen moved up to the No. 105 ranked player after the recent On3 2023 update. The 6-foot-3 guard showcased his considerable talents in July on the Under Armour UAA Circuit, averaging 19.3-points and 2.9-assists, shooting 43.6-percent from three for the month. “This summer, I wanted to win games,” Friedrichsen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
Yardbarker
After Sam Mills Hall of Fame Enshrinement, which Panthers are next?
Sam Mills is officially enshrined into Canton. Mills makes it the third Carolina Panther player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame . The first two being defensive end Reggie White and linebacker Kevin Greene. Mills was inducted by his wife Melanie Mills and former coach Jim Mora. It...
2024 four-star center locks in official visit to North Carolina
August 1 marked the new recruiting calendar which meant rising juniors could start taking official visits. For one four-star center, he wasted no time in scheduling his official visit to UNC basketball and Chapel Hill. 2024 four-star prospect James Brown will take his official visit to North Carolina on October 15th, according to Rivals’ David Sisk. Brown holds offers from Duke, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Notre Dame and others. The 6-foot-9 center is ranked No. 31 in the Rivals class of 2024 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 4 center and the No. 1 player in Illinois. He plays for St....
247Sports
LeRoy Butler’s official enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame happens today
Former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler will be officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6th, starting at noon when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement takes place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremonies and speeches can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN today.
Comments / 0