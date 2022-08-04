ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

By Scott Winters
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wfgr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Government
Mount Pleasant, MI
Lifestyle
City
Coloma, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Coloma, MI
Government
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
State
Alaska State
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Holland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Holland, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Haven, MI
Lifestyle
Coloma, MI
Lifestyle
City
Colon, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kirkpatrick
Person
Jimmy Buffett
98.7 WFGR

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Arts And Crafts#Music Festival#Cultural Festival#The U S Coast Guard#Aerosmith Tribute Band#The Ultimate Air Dogs#Rock
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
abc57.com

Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma

COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
COLOMA, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Grand Rapids?

A traveling exhibit featuring a 360-degree digital presentation of the artwork of Vincent Van Goh is currently visiting West Michigan. Organizers describe the event as an 'awe-inspiring journey':. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy