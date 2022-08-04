ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkmont, AL

Elkmont woman sentenced to 63 years for father’s murder

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Angela Joy Vest was convicted in May 2022 for the murder of her father – now, authorities say she has learned her sentence.

According to the Priceville Police Department , which investigated the murder, 43-year-old Angela Vest of Elkmont was sentenced to 63 years in a state correctional institute on Tuesday, August 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ity4x_0h4gbRsZ00
Angela Joy Vest
(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

On March 26, 2020, the Priceville Police Department responded to a shooting call at 27 Old Somerville Road. Angela Vest had called Morgan County 911 and told them she had shot her father, Kenneth Dewayne Vest.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kenneth Vest dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sergeant Jason Wilbanks investigated the case.

He took a statement from Angela Vest, and determined she had altered the scene “in an attempt to make it appear as if she had shot Kenneth Vest in self-defense.” She was arrested later that day and charged with murder.

At her arraignment, Angela Vest pleaded not guilty and requested a trial.

Currently, Vest remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail.

