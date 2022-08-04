Governor Pritzker Kicks Off Back To School Tax Holiday August 5 – August 14

Read on www.wjol.com
Related
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Illinois: Sales Tax Holiday On School Supplies Starts Today
In the absence of federal stimulus checks, states are trying to help residents in one way or other to help them offset the rising cost of living. Some states, for instance, are sending tax rebates, child tax credits, direct stimulus checks, or a combination of these to offer relief to residents. Illinois, on the other hand, is providing much-needed relief that parents can take advantage of right now, by offering a sales tax holiday on school supplies. This stimulus check from Illinois, however, is available for the next 10 days only.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
cilfm.com
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
Governor JB Pritzker announces increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortions
Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday an expansion in funding for reproductive health.
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wjol.com
Illinois’ Sales Tax Holiday Starts Tomorrow
Shoppers in Illinois looking to stock up on school supplies, uniforms, and other back-to-school gear will save money starting tomorrow. The state’s sales-tax holiday on certain school-related items will run until August 14. It will cut Illinois’ sales tax from six-point-25 percent to one-point-25-percent. Other sales taxes, such as those from a city or county, still apply.
cilfm.com
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
One Website ranks Illinois as one of the Top 5 Rudest States
A website took the time to rank the "Rudest" states in America and somehow Illinois landed in the Top 5... We disagree with them completely, but here is what they had to say as to why the Land of Lincoln should be called the Land of Rudeness... According to the...
myradiolink.com
Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants
Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois tax holiday: Plan your back-to-school shopping during these 10 days in August
Illinois shoppers will save 5% on school supplies and clothing from August 5 to August 14. (CHICAGO) Summer is coming to a close, and it's time for parents to begin the back-to-school shopping routine once again. But this year, the skyrocketing high cost of inflation is likely to make parents cringe as they look over their kid's school supply lists.
wmay.com
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
wmay.com
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
Illinois’ sales tax holiday begins: here’s a list of eligible items
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost families a little less to get their kids ready for the school year as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies just kicked in. Senate Bill 157 reduces the 6.25% tax rate to 1.25% from now until August 14th. It was part of a $46.5 billion budget […]
Central Illinois Proud
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Comments / 0