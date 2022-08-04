ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Governor Pritzker Kicks Off Back To School Tax Holiday August 5 – August 14

wjol.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wjol.com

ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Illinois: Sales Tax Holiday On School Supplies Starts Today

In the absence of federal stimulus checks, states are trying to help residents in one way or other to help them offset the rising cost of living. Some states, for instance, are sending tax rebates, child tax credits, direct stimulus checks, or a combination of these to offer relief to residents. Illinois, on the other hand, is providing much-needed relief that parents can take advantage of right now, by offering a sales tax holiday on school supplies. This stimulus check from Illinois, however, is available for the next 10 days only.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
ILLINOIS STATE
Person
Mike Zalewski
wjol.com

Illinois’ Sales Tax Holiday Starts Tomorrow

Shoppers in Illinois looking to stock up on school supplies, uniforms, and other back-to-school gear will save money starting tomorrow. The state’s sales-tax holiday on certain school-related items will run until August 14. It will cut Illinois’ sales tax from six-point-25 percent to one-point-25-percent. Other sales taxes, such as those from a city or county, still apply.
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud

(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

