Genshin Impact: Yoimiya's First Day Sales Are Surprisingly Decent

Two Point Campus - Official Launch Trailer
What is education? The Two Point Campus launch trailer takes us to a graduation ceremony and gives us a quick look at the types of courses we can get involved in when playing the new management sim. Two Point Campus is out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4,...
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free Title Update 1 Trailer
Monster Hunter: Sunbreak's first free title update arrives this week. Take on new monsters, increase your quest level, and proceed with your investigations into the Anomaly when the update launches on August 10. Additional paid DLC is also on the way. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now on PC...
Genshin Impact Set to Become Most Expensive Game of All Time
Genshin Impact is miHoYo’s (or HoYoverse’s) flagship game released after its popular game Honkai Impact 3rd. Genshin came out in September 2022 and became one of the most popular games currently. The game is available for free on mobile, PC, and console and it generates revenue through its gacha game mechanics, which make the company millions every month.
Joy-Con Support is Finally Coming to Steam
Valve has finally added Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support to Steam through its Client Beta program. As reported by PCGamer, the Steam Client Beta was re-released and updated on August 5, allowing for official support of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. They can be used individually as a mini-gamepad or combined into pairs.
Xbox Series S to Get Performance Boost
Microsoft recently released a new Xbox software development kit, which gives developers access to more memory. The change should help improve the performance when playing game on Xbox Series S. As spotted by The Verge, the latest game development kit frees up hundreds of additional megabytes of memory for Xbox...
Ship Progression Guide
Ship Progression was introduced to Sea of Thieves in season seven. The progression works similarly to how Pirate Milestones work in-game. This Sea of Thieves Ship Progression Guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about it, with information on how to track your progress, the rewards, and how to spend class.
Super Punch-Out!! Cheats
This page contains a list of cheats, codes, Easter eggs, tips, and other secrets for Super Punch-Out!! for Super NES. If you've discovered a cheat you'd like to add to the page, or have a correction, please click EDIT and add it. Two Player Mode Discovered. On August 8th, 2022,...
Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed Indefinitely by 2K
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed once again, this time to 2023. However, there is no clear release date for the game as of now. On August 8, Take-Two revealed in its earnings results that Midnight Suns has moved back its launch of Midnight Suns "to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans."
Guilty Gear Strive: Bridget Gameplay
Check out the new gameplay of Bridget, the first DLC character for season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive that was just released after being announced at EVO!. Bridget is a returning favorite to the Guilty Gear series, but new to Guilty Gear Strive. Armed with a yo-yo, Bridget is an easy-to-use character that can challenge from range, but has some great frame data if she can get in. Check out 12 minutes of gameplay versus CPUs and the new tricks Bridget brings to the table, and maybe you can pick up some Bridget tips along the way. While this isn't a Bridget guide, hopefully, you can glean some info about how the character plays.
A White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Seems to Be on the Way
A new video has emerged of a White Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has only been available in black (or a limited-edition Halo-styled version) but the White edition has been expected for some time. Now, it looks as though they may be on their way, after Twitter user Rebs_Gaming (via VGC) uncovered a new video of the controller being unboxed.
Pokemon Go Field Research August 2022
Field Research tasks provide a consistent way of acquiring new missions, and therefore new rewards, within Pokemon Go. Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for August 2022, along with their requirements and rewards. How to Acquire Field Research Tasks. Field Research tasks...
Soulstice: The Final Preview
Soulstice is an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game, or even Nier: Automata. So check out our final hands-on preview for the upcoming stylistic-action game from Reply Game Studios, written by Gabriel Moss.
Destiny 2 Leak Suggests a New Subclass Might Arrive Soon
Players have just received some exciting news for Destiny 2, it seems like a new Subclass could be in development. Popular leaker, DestinyTwoLeaks, has provided this information to the people through a post on Twitter. The post consists of a video which shows the players 3 new melee attacks and a new super logo. This video was originally posted on a Destiny 2 employee's Art Station account, but it has been taken down since then.
Netflix Is Getting Less Than One Percent of Its Subscribers to Play Its Games
Netflix has been working on its video game initiative for a while now, but it seems Netflix subscribers aren't catching on. Acording to a new report from CNBC, 1.7 million Netflix subscribers are interacting with the service's games on a daily basis, which is less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers.
Apple Deals at Target Today: Save on Air Pods, Apple TV and More
Everyone likes to complain about the so-called "Apple tax," but when it comes to mobile products, it's really easy to find deals on Apple products. Air Pods are on sale all the time, and if you're willing to wait a few days (or maybe weeks), you're bound to find an Apple Watch model with an attractive discount.
'Impossible' Super Mario Bros. World Record Has Been Broken ... Again
A Super Mario Bros. speedrunner seemingly did the impossible by beating his own "impossible" world record in the classic NES game. Twitch streamer Niftski completed Super Mario Bros. in 4:54 and 798ms on Sunday. This edges out his previous record 4:54 and 881ms set last December by 3ms, or five frames.
Open up worlds of alternate-tuned awesomeness with Kyser’s new Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos
For many players, if they’ve seen one capo they’ve seen ‘em all. But they likely haven’t seen anything like Kyser’s Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per month...
Philips Screeneo U4 Ultra Short Throw Projector turns your wall into a 120-inch cinema screen
Small box. Big picture. That’s pretty much all there is to say about the new Philips Screeneo U4 short-throw projector. The tiny shoebox-sized gadget sits against any wall, casting a stellar 120″ display on command. With a Full HD 1080p output, HDR10, 2.1 stereo speakers, and a remote control for navigating through your favorite titles, the Screeneo U4 is the closest you could possibly get to having your own personal cinema in your living room. The only thing missing from this equation is a tub of popcorn.
Best cellular trail cameras in 2022: camera traps that transmit images to your phone
Monitor and shoot wildlife remotely, using the best cellular trail cameras around today
