News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Kyle Mayfield.

Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Residential structure and vegetation fire burning off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane sends a person with burns to hospital.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A residential structure and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. ZachNews was alerted about the fire at 4:12 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 from local resident Krikit Glass; dark smoke spotted towards the east in Arizona.
Needles, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Thursday after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 for after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
